Pet of the Week: 10/13
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield
Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
Greek dancing and delicious food at annual St. George Bakersfield Greek Food Festival
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Get ready to go Greek at this weekend's food festival. With great food and lots of dancing, it's sure to be a great time. The St. George Bakersfield Greek Food Festival will run from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 401 Truxtun Avenue.
George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders returns with new, odd exhibits
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Are you ready to experience the strange and unusual?. After a two-year hiatus of collecting treasures far and wide, George the Giant is making his return with even more odd, unusual, and haunted treasures, like the new haunted toaster that's said to be touched by a devilish person.
'Mega' dog adoption event to be held Oct. 21-Nov. 6
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Animals Services is holding a Mega Adoption event for short-term fostering of dogs starting next Friday, Oct. 21. Dogs can be picked up on Oct. 21 through Oct. 22, then brought back Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 for surgery, according to a social media post by the services. The dog must be returned to the Mega adoption event on Nov. 6.
Local costumes up for grabs, Fantasy Frocks Costumes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With less than three weeks until Halloween, Halloween is often an exciting time for families as they take their kids trick-or-treating. This year, according to the National Retail Federation, adults are expected to resume pre-pandemic levels; spending $1.7 billion on their costumes, $1.2 billion on kids' costumes, and $710 million on pet costumes, for a combined total of $3.6 billion, up $3.3 billion from last year.
Soft launch of annual Campout Against Cancer with a Kickoff Picnic in the Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Every year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosts events throughout the year to give back to cancer patients. The foundation raises funds and awareness for local kids battling cancer in our community. Funds raised at Saturday's event will assist local patients with medical bills for cancer treatment and children with cancer who travel for treatment as part of the financial assistance at Kern County Cancer Foundation.
BDC building at CSU Bakersfield evacuated due to gas leak
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Business Development Center (BDC) at CSU Bakersfield was evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak, closing the building for at least a day, according to the university. “The campus is 100 percent safe, but we wanted to evacuate the building while teams from...
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 at Hosking Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Southbound Highway 99 at Hosking Road is seeing major delays due to a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday night, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 8 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Highway 99 off-ramp for Hosking Road, according...
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The department said 21-year-old Ashley Michelle Sinden was last seen on October 3, 2022. She described as a White female, with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5'6" and 153 pounds. She has...
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
Police, McFarland, Wasco and others take precautions after social media threats
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kenneth Williams, Police Chief for the McFarland Police Department told Eyewitness News there's been an increase in shootings over the past couple of months, but there's currently no credible threat from the scary posts made on social media. This week, posts have been circulating around...
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
KCSO releases information on Wasco shootings; not credible threats to schools, events
WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Recent violence and social media rumors have cancelled all athletic events this week in Delano and McFarland due to safety concerns. The Kern County Sheriff's Office addressed this in released incident reports on shootings in Wasco:. Oct. 11: Around 6:38 p.m. in the 1000 block...
9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
2 identified in Hwy 46 crash involving two semi-trailers
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men killed in a Highway 46 crash on Oct. 5 have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. The driver, Damian Eden Orpineda Villanueva, 23, of Wasco and Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, of Wasco were both killed on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road when their Toyota was involved in a crash with two semi-trailer trucks, according to CHP.
CHP Mojave: Expect increased traffic and enforcement for Aerospace Valley Air Show
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — CHP Mojave is reminding people to be aware of increased traffic on Highway 14 and 58 in Rosamond this weekend due to the Aerospace Valley Air Show. The show is happening October 15th and 16th at the Edwards Air Force Base. CHP said they are...
Mira Monte HS locked out, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
