Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.

