Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills
Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
Phys.org
Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'
A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
A new study finds a promising approach toward developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies
A new study conducted by the Ohio State University researchers has revealed a promising approach toward the development of broad-spectrum antiviral treatments that functions by stimulating a strong immune response capable of stopping the infection of several viruses, according to a press release published by the institution. In their experiments...
Phys.org
Physicists revisit and analyze the claims made by a 'sexist' senior scientist
The year was 2018 and physicist Fariba Karimi remembers feeling appalled and disgusted by the remarks made by a prominent male scientist during a presentation at CERN, the European nuclear research center in Geneva. "It was just unbelievable," recalls Karimi, who leads a team in computational social science at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Airborne chemical sends unmistakable biological signal, may show evidence of life on other planets
Broccoli, along with other plants and microorganisms, emit gases to help them expel toxins. Scientists believe these gases could provide compelling evidence of life on other planets. These types of gases are made when organisms add a carbon and three hydrogen atoms to an undesirable chemical element. This process, called...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Phys.org
What's wrong with grouping students by perceived ability?
By David Pomeroy, Becky Taylor, Christine Rubie-Davies, Kay-Lee Jones and Sara Tolbert, The Conversation. Aotearoa New Zealand's high school teachers' union recently approved a policy to end streaming—also known as "ability grouping"—in New Zealand high schools by 2030. The primary teachers' union NZEI Te Riu Roa took a similar stance in March 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
New CRISPR-Cas approach permits more precise DNA cleavage
A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has overcome a major constraint for cutting and editing DNA by CRISPR-Cas enzymes and other technologies. The recent innovation, which is published in Nature Biotechnology, will simplify and expedite molecular cloning approaches and expand their utility. CRISPR-Cas editing has transformed...
Phys.org
Climate models accurately simulate Pacific Northwest weather patterns, study finds
Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Climate models are powerful tools that scientists use to study how the climate system works now and how it will change in the future under different scenarios of global warming. When models are updated with new scientific information, they must be evaluated to see how well they represent different climate features, including weather patterns found in particular geographical regions.
Phys.org
Staying on top of the roof of the world: Reflections and future strategies for the Third Pole
As the highest region on Earth, the Tibetan Plateau engenders the most intriguing myths of Earth system science, provides the most water resources for human survival, and creates the most uncertain legacy for future generations. The region's extreme environment kept researchers from probing its wealth of knowledge until the 1970s,...
Phys.org
Black hole burps up shredded star
In October 2018, a small star was ripped to shreds when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Though it may sound thrilling, the event did not come as a surprise to astronomers who occasionally witness these violent incidents while scanning the night sky.
Phys.org
A new solution to one of the major problems of fusion research
Type-I ELM plasma instabilities can melt the walls of fusion devices. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) found a way to get them under control. Their work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
Phys.org
Synthetic cells communicate with organic cells
Many things are already possible when it comes to mimicking organic cells. For example, Jan van Hest's group has developed a synthetic cell platform in which all kinds of cell aspects can be mimicked in order to better understand them. With her background in cell biology and biochemistry, Marleen van Stevendaal wanted to investigate whether it was possible for these synthetic cells to communicate with organic cells. In her thesis, she describes how she succeeded in this.
Phys.org
A crystalline attoclock: Ultrafast motion of free electrons in solids tracked to within attoseconds
From experience, driving through the city center takes longer than covering the same distance on an open country road. After all, you will encounter a lot of other road users, red lights, road works and traffic jams in the city center. Conversely, if you want to find out how busy a road is without having to join the traffic, you can measure the time it takes cars to travel a certain distance. This is precisely how traffic obstructions are identified by modern navigation systems. In the microcosm, this concept is maintained. When electrons (the smallest possible charge carriers) move through solids, they can interact with other electrons, changing their dynamics. However, due to the tiny mass of the electrons, the relevant processes take place unimaginably fast and they follow the intriguing laws of quantum physics rather than classical mechanics.
NASA says it successfully changed asteroid’s path in test of planetary defense
A NASA spacecraft successfully changed an asteroid's orbit by intentionally smashing into it last month, agency officials confirmed Tuesday. NASA said data obtained over the past two weeks showed that the DART probe's impact with a small, harmless space rock known as Dimorphos did manage to alter its trajectory. The...
Phys.org
Research team develops a theory to improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices
The University of Alicante Quantum Chemistry group has predicted and published the existence of a new natural phenomenon in matter-radiation interaction, which has recently been experimentally confirmed. This finding is the subject of the review that the group's researcher Juan Carlos Sancho García has submitted to the journal Nature, having been invited to publish in its "News & Views" section.
Virology expert talks flu season, Adderall shortage, and new research on global epidemic of cancer for those younger than 50
This morning, News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by physician-scientist Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD phD, on some timely health matters heading into colder months.
Phys.org
Established employees need adjustment period with new work colleagues
Businesses often invest significant time and money to onboard new hires at work and help them adjust to their new environment, but it remains largely unclear how team insiders navigate the same period of adjustment with their new co-workers, especially those who may be different from them. According to a...
Phys.org
A design to tune moiré excitons in TMDC superlattices through varying layer degrees of freedom
Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) are an emerging and promising class of materials comprised of a transition metal atomic layer sandwiched between two layers of chalcogen atoms. These 2D materials have received considerable attention over the past few years, as they can give rise to strong electronic correlations and fascinating correlated states, enabling the production of moiré excitons (i.e., bound electron-hole pairs).
Comments / 0