Wildlife populations plunge 69% since 1970: WWF
Wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted nearly 70 percent in the last 50 years, according to a landmark assessment released Thursday that highlights "devastating" losses to nature due to human activity. Featuring data from 32,000 populations of more than 5,000 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish,...
2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one
A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat—forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.
Wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in 50 years, WWF warns
Global wildlife populations have fallen by nearly 70% in less than 50 years, conservationists warned as they called for immediate action to halt the nature and climate crises. World Wide Fund For Nature's latest Living Planet report assesses the abundance of almost 32,000 populations of 5,230 species of animals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish around the world and how they have changed over the decades.
