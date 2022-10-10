Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Vickie Lynn Thomas
Vickie Lynn Thomas, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away September 22, 2022. Vickie was born March 6, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was the daughter of the late Mary Jean (Capps) and James Justice Thomas of Beeville. She grew up in Beeville and was a 1975 graduate of A.C. Jones High School.
25 News Now one-on-one with Dr. Li of Victoria Eye Center
VICTORIA, Texas — 25 News Now had the opportunity to talk with a local optometrist from the Victoria Eye Center on the importance of eye exams for children and adults, too. As parents worked feverishly to get children back-to-school, there is one back-to-school preparation that is commonly overlooked — and that’s an eye exam. Dr. Li, a glaucoma specialist from...
mysoutex.com
Manuel Vega Jr.
Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
'Everyone can be forgiven': Family of killed motorcyclist mourning as wrong-way SPID driver makes bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light near SPID in Flour Bluff when Sarah Hoss hit him as she drunkenly drove down the wrong side of the intersection, Corpus Christi police said. He was then taken to the hospital,...
Where's Leslie? 3NEWS' dancing queen gets footloose for a good cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have noticed someone missing on the desk Thursday night: Leslie Adami is making moves for a cause tonight. She is one of 13 teams taking part in the inaugural “Dancing with the Coastal Bend” competition, a fundraiser for Real Men Wear Pink and the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Cancer Society.
mysoutex.com
Commissioners Court honors Bee County 4-H
The Bee County Commissioners Court came together to approve a proclamation designating Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 as National 4-H Week during the court’s regular meeting on Sept. 26. Bee County 4-H Public Relations Officer, Clayton Russell, was present to read the proclamation out loud to the Commissioners Court.
mysoutex.com
Super Supplier identity revealed
The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
KIII TV3
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Woman killed in NPID accident identified by medical examiner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal traffic accident has closed northbound NPID lanes near Hwy. 77/Agnes Street until about 6 p.m., according to CCPD officials. A woman, who has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as 31-year-old Stephanie Vallejo, was killed instantly after her silver four-door vehicle was involved in a series of crashes that started when a 37-year-old man driving a company truck failed to see a Scorpion construction truck, which was being used as a buffer against traffic, said Corpus Christi Police Department Capt. Timothy Frazier.
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu
Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly, ill Rockport residents arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport Police say they have finally captured a Corpus Christi woman who escaped them once after reportedly preying on her elderly patients. Aretha Davis worked as a caregiver for elderly people, but instead of helping them, police say she helped herself to tens of thousands of their dollars.
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales man steals 18-wheeler to attack victim a second time
A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.
mysoutex.com
Council increases animal control fees
The Beeville Animal Shelter continues to remain at capacity, as discussed during a Beeville City Council meeting on Sept. 27. During the meeting, Lupe Valdez spoke with the meeting about setting new fees for services provided by Beeville Animal Control. At the time of the meeting, Beeville Animal Control charged...
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
Man arrested for murder after 18-year-old Jeremiah Vera was found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested an 18-year-old man for murder on Monday afternoon, nine hours after another 18-year-old man, who has been identified as Jeremiah Vera, was found dead inside a Bay Area apartment complex. Police arrested Andrew Lugo at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
Troubleshooters: Information for renters from a judge, Texas AG's office, CCHA
We hear from several government agencies/officials about how renters can protect themselves and what to do if they feel their rights are violated.
