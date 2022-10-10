Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
MySanAntonio
Musk tweets, comments on global policy stoke fears of changed Twitter policies
The person most likely to own Twitter next month has proposed solving the war in Ukraine by letting Russia keep territory, won praise from a top Chinese diplomat for suggesting China take control of Taiwan, and welcomed a widely followed celebrity back to Twitter who had just had his Instagram account suspended for threatening Jews - all within the past week.
Extinction Rebellion descend on Downing Street in energy bill protest
Climate activists Extinction Rebellion descended on Downing Street on Friday as Liz Truss sacked her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt.“We’re here to apply for the job of Chancellor,” the group tweeted, as streams of their supporters marched through the streets. “We need action on the climate and cost of living crisis now.”The demonstration had been planned before the political upheaval in Westminster but the timing was noteworthy as Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng and announced a shift in corporation tax policy in a bid to calm the markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Germany's Scholz vows solution to nuclear power dispute next week
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will resolve a dispute over nuclear power in the coming days, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, after plans to delay the nation’s nuclear phase-out beyond the end of the year exposed cracks in the coalition.
Israeli crackdown on Jerusalem refugee camp ignites unrest
JERUSALEM (AP) — A line of cars snaked through the garbage-strewn streets of the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, as Palestinians waited to pass an Israeli checkpoint. Alaa Gharab was sunk down behind the steering wheel at an intersection that resembled a ragged war zone, littered with burnt...
MySanAntonio
Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the U.S. tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips. The official, who...
Comments / 0