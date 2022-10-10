Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Under Investigation By Maryland AG

The AG is investigating after a teen reportedly was killed in a fatal crash. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)

The Maryland Attorney General is investigating a fatal Baltimore City crash after a driver attempted to evade police, officials say.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of his office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Baltimore late in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 8.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Baltimore Police Northwest District Action team were on patrol when they began following a black Honda CR-V driving through the area.

As the officers trailed the Honda, a police spokesperson said the CR-V drove into the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue when it was struck by two vehicles in the intersection, one of which struck a fourth vehicle.

The driver of the CR-V - whose name has not been released - was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. Two others were hospitalized for treatment of undisclosed injuries and the occupants of the fourth vehicle struck declined medical treatment.

According to WBAL, the driver of the Honda was a 17-year-old.

Officials said that the investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the IID by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

