The Village of Lyndon Board of Trustees agreed to purchase an LED sign during their October 11 meeting. The 87″ x 29″ two sided sign is being purchased from Turnroth Sign Company Inc. from Rock Falls at a cost of approximately $30,000 and will be placed in front of Village Hall. Money for the new sign is coming from the Village’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund. The company will install the sign with the village responsible for connecting the electricity. Mayor Becky Piester said she hoped the sign will be in place before the end of the year.

LYNDON, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO