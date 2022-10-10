Read full article on original website
Lyndon Purchases LED Sign
The Village of Lyndon Board of Trustees agreed to purchase an LED sign during their October 11 meeting. The 87″ x 29″ two sided sign is being purchased from Turnroth Sign Company Inc. from Rock Falls at a cost of approximately $30,000 and will be placed in front of Village Hall. Money for the new sign is coming from the Village’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund. The company will install the sign with the village responsible for connecting the electricity. Mayor Becky Piester said she hoped the sign will be in place before the end of the year.
Weekend Events For Oct.14th Thru 20th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways. All October, Havencrest Castle in Savanna will be offering tours on Saturday & Sunday from 10 am to 4pm. The self-guided tours are $25 per person with veterans and children under 18 at $20.00. Go to the website for information – havencrestcastle.com/tours.
Prophetstown Offering Halloween Events October 28th
Two Prophetstown Churches and Prophetstown Proud are sponsoring several opportunities for trick-or-treaters on Friday, October 28th. The Prophetstown United Methodist and First Lutheran Churches will be holding trunk-or-treat events from 5-7 PM at their respective parking lots. Additionally, starting at 5:00 all ghosts, goblins, pirates and princesses are invited to...
Light Up The Park Seeking Displays
Prophetstown’s 1st Responders will once again be presenting “Light up the Park” in the Prophetstown State Park beginning December 2nd. The group has generated a post asking for the public to get involved to continue to grow the event. This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays”...
Sauk Valley Pink Heals Visits Erie UMC
Pink Heals president Brian Tribley and his wife, Elizabeth visited the Erie United Methodist Church last Sunday morning. Brian gave a message explaining his love of Jesus as well as the mission of Pink Heals. He arrived in one of the Sauk Valley Pink Heals chapter’s, “4 Pink” vehicles, the ambulance.
Massage Therapist Holding Open House
Sarah Payne, the new massage therapist at Small Town Massage Hair & Care, is hosting an open house to introduce herself to Prophetstown and the surrounding area. The event will be held on on Saturday, October 22 from 2-3 PM at Small Town Hair & Care, 343 Washington St. (Main St.) in Prophetstown.
Labradoodle Puppies For Sale
Five black labradoodle puppies, born on August 1st, are looking for homes. The litter includes 1 male and 4 females, all black in color. Mom is a purebred Labrador retriever, and dad is a labradoodle. Vet checked, 1st shots, dew claws removed and dewormed. Very playful, social and great with kids. $500. Available in Fulton, 563-219-4332.
Area Trick-or-Treat Hours & Trunk-or-Treat Event
Monday, October 31st has been designated by local villages and towns for Trick-or-Treating. Hours vary slightly. Erie: 5-7 Lyndon: 4-7 Prophetstown: 5-7 Tampico: 4:30 – 7 In addition to house to house trick-or-treating Erie will be offering a large trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Erie Christian and Methodist Churches. The event will run from 5-7 and will feature cars parked on 8th Street, which will be closed to traffic, between the two churches. Candy, hot dogs and hamburgers will be available.
PFPD To Place Tax Referendum On April Ballot
After several months of consideration the Prophetstown Fire Protection District’s board of trustees agreed to move forward with placing a tax referendum on the ballot in April 2023. The district as a whole has been unable to keep up with increasing costs for the past few years despite increasing...
