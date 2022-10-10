ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Salina Post

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular 28-year-old gorilla

KANSAS CITY —In 2021, the Kansas City zoo announced an extraordinary procedure that saved one of the gorilla residents – a blood transfusion from Charlie to his critically-ill brother Curtis, according to a media release from the zoo. Both are Western lowland gorillas and recovered well, but that turned out to be just the beginning of Curtis’ health journey.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Senior center employees pay it forward to dedicated worker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Kansas City loves their seniors and their seniors love their patient advocate. “She’s very dear to us,” Maria Garcia, a co-worker of Delice McCraney, said. “The seniors love to see her smile when they walk in the door.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The return of Justus Drugstore and more KC food news for October 2022

Kansas City’s best barbecue will be available in a restaurant “before the end of the year,” as first reported here at Kansas City magazine. Tyler Harp opened his pop-up in the back of Raytown’s Crane Brewing back in the spring of 2019 and has since twice topped our biannual survey of the city’s best pits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
LEAWOOD, KS
momcollective.com

Kansas City Mom Collective’s Holiday Event Series

Kansas City Mom Collective is excited to bring you a series of events to help you celebrate the holiday season! With two Santa options and an event just for mom, we hope you’ll join us at one, two or even all three!. These events will sell out, so buy...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
opkansas.org

Strang Park reopens Friday with community celebration

Strang Park will officially open Friday, Oct. 14 with a reopening celebration for neighbors, City staff, elected officials and the community. The City completely renovated the 11-acre park at 89th and Farley, which has been closed since last fall. Park improvements include:. Overland Park’s first inclusive playground, featuring a 30-foot...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS

