Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Olathe Health deal brings KU Health System into competitive Johnson County market
When the University of Kansas Health System absorbs Olathe Health, it will expand into an area already teeming with new hospital activity.
Funeral planned for Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence
Funeral plans are announced for Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi who was shot and killed in an Independence parking lot Oct. 6.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular 28-year-old gorilla
KANSAS CITY —In 2021, the Kansas City zoo announced an extraordinary procedure that saved one of the gorilla residents – a blood transfusion from Charlie to his critically-ill brother Curtis, according to a media release from the zoo. Both are Western lowland gorillas and recovered well, but that turned out to be just the beginning of Curtis’ health journey.
fox4kc.com
Senior center employees pay it forward to dedicated worker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Kansas City loves their seniors and their seniors love their patient advocate. “She’s very dear to us,” Maria Garcia, a co-worker of Delice McCraney, said. “The seniors love to see her smile when they walk in the door.”
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Two people, dog die in Kansas City, Kansas mobile home fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said two people died in a mobile home fire near South 60th Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas City woman with dementia
The Missouri Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Kansas City, Missouri. Sandra J. Riley, 77, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of east 77th Street.
kansascitymag.com
The return of Justus Drugstore and more KC food news for October 2022
Kansas City’s best barbecue will be available in a restaurant “before the end of the year,” as first reported here at Kansas City magazine. Tyler Harp opened his pop-up in the back of Raytown’s Crane Brewing back in the spring of 2019 and has since twice topped our biannual survey of the city’s best pits.
bluevalleypost.com
Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
momcollective.com
Kansas City Mom Collective’s Holiday Event Series
Kansas City Mom Collective is excited to bring you a series of events to help you celebrate the holiday season! With two Santa options and an event just for mom, we hope you’ll join us at one, two or even all three!. These events will sell out, so buy...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
opkansas.org
Strang Park reopens Friday with community celebration
Strang Park will officially open Friday, Oct. 14 with a reopening celebration for neighbors, City staff, elected officials and the community. The City completely renovated the 11-acre park at 89th and Farley, which has been closed since last fall. Park improvements include:. Overland Park’s first inclusive playground, featuring a 30-foot...
Kansas City shelter rescues dozens of dogs from Puerto Rico
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs is accepting 28 dogs rescued from a damaged shelter in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
2 men hospitalized due to gunfire, blunt force at home in Leawood, Kansas
Two men were hospitalized with injuries after one was shot and another received a blunt force wound on Sunday night at a Leawood, Kansas, home.
