The ‘She-Hulk’ Finale May Have Confirmed a Season 2
Much happened—or didn’t, depending on how you look at it—in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. The series ended on an upbeat note, and Jen seems to have taken back her life after the dark ending of Episode 8 and the sad beginning of the final episode. One thing is for sure, though, and that is that the bonkers fourth wall break is undoubtedly an iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe moment from here on out. In it, there are a couple of moments that mention a She-Hulk Season 2. And while Loki is still the only series to get an official confirmation by the time the credits start rolling, we have may have gotten the next best thing.
‘She-Hulk’: Skaar’s Introduction Explained
The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale had so much going on, that the surprise introduction of a major character at the very end almost did not pack much of a punch, perhaps because it has been rumored for quite some time. Still, the brief introduction of a new character likely has major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Star Joins Tim Blake Nelson Film ‘Bang Bang’
Bang Bang is only getting bigger. The upcoming sports drama, which is set to star Tim Blake Nelson in the title role, has added five more performers to it’s roster. Daniella Pineda, perhaps best known for playing Faye Valentine in Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop, joins Tony Award winner Nina Arianda, Kevin Corrigan, Andrew Liner, and Will Janowitz as new additions to the film’s cast. The group will appear alongside Nelson and Glenn Plummer, who were exclusively revealed as being attached to the project by Murphy’s Multiverse in September.
REVIEW: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Finale
We have come to an end of yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe series, but this finale stands on its own. Since WandaVision, MCU series have been rather well known for either botching or just not following through with outstanding finales. How anyone feels about the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale is less straightforward than usual. While the word “unique” has been thrown around a lot in Phase Four, there is no other way to start the discussion.
She-Hulk: Hulk King explained
Hulk King explained. The big finale of the latest Marvel series, She-Hulk answered pretty much every question that audiences have had about the series so far. It saw returning MCU characters from all across the universe, a cameo from Kevin Feige himself (well, sort of), and it ended with a nice set-up for Daredevil season 4 and She-Hulk season 2.
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh (Again), Addresses Claims She's 'Abandoned' Her Kids
"If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me." Olivia Wilde is, once again, weighing in on the drama surrounding her film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022...
Alinity is not going to TwitchCon because “disappointed” in streamers’ “lack of empathy”
Popular Twitch streamer Alinity commented on her notable absence from TwitchCon, stating that she elected to skip the streaming convention due to her disappointment in streamers generally. After a nearly three-year hiatus, TwitchCon has finally returned to North America with the onset of TwitchCon San Diego 2022. Many streamers have...
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8: The Milk of the Poppy Is More Important Than It Seems
Here's why King Viserys taking milk of the poppy in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 is so important.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 6￼
The idea that the collective nose of the Empire is so upturned that they can’t see what’s going on right beneath it has been a central theme through the first five episodes of Andor. Key members of the fledgling Rebellion, including Cassian, understand this perception and it’s become a crack in the Imperial armor that they’ve learned to exploit. Episode 6, “The Eye”, opens with a reminder of just how much disdain the Empire has for those they see as beneath them and ends with the Empire feeling for the first time just how dangerous these people they’ve regarded as inferiors can be. However, as the season progresses into its second half, the galaxy just became a much more dangerous place for those who wish to take down the Empire.
Last journalist to interview Jeffrey Dahmer says fans of new series are attracted to show due to ‘morbid curiosity’
THE last journalist to interview Jeffrey Dahmer before he died insists that fans are attracted to the new series about his heinous crimes because of "morbid curiosity." Inside Edition's Nancy Glass, who interviewed the convicted serial killer and sex offender in 1993, pushed against criticism that the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story romanticizes his crimes.
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
Loki Star Blasts Chris Pratt’s Mario Casting; Wants Actor Replaced
It can't be denied that Chris Pratt is currently on the run of his Hollywood career and he looks to continue his streak in 2023. Just recently, the first teaser for Illumination's upcoming 3D-animated flick The Super Mario Bros. Movie was finally released but the excitement and enthusiasm from the fandom quickly turned into dismay after hearing how the actor sounded as the titular character.
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
House of the Dragon: The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy explained
The Song of Ice and Fire is such an integral part of Game of Thrones that the book series that the TV series are based on take their name from it. But what is The Song of Ice and Fire? And who is the Prince that was Promised?. In the...
Jonathan Majors Teases His “Warrior Version” of Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors first appeared as his Variant He Who Remains in Loki, but our true first introduction to the character won’t be until next year. He is teased as the big bad of this Multiverse Saga, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it seems that we’ll see just how vicious he can be in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.
Ironheart: everything we know about the Marvel Disney Plus show
Here are all the confirmed facts about Ironheart, the upcoming Marvel Disney Plus show.
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
A Potential ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Could Feature ‘Werewolf By Night’ Characters
After the raging success of Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, fans are anxiously awaiting Jack Russell’s, Ted Sallis’ (Man-Thing), and Elsa Bloodstone’s returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The special itself appeared to open the door to the MCU’s monsterverse, but it has also been confirmed that Werewolf By Night has no intention of being a pilot for future series. Of course, there are Midnight Sons and Legion of Monsters rumors and theories. And there’s always Blade, though the film is in a rough spot after recently losing its director. But perhaps the answer—or one of the answers—is a bit less obvious. After star Oscar Isaac’s comments that there is more Moon Knight in the MCU’s future, it may not be too farfetched to think that characters from the monster special could appear in a potential second season of that series.
