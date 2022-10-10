Read full article on original website
Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three Swedish center-right parties on Friday agreed to form a coalition government with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a once radical far-right group that has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration. The agreement comes after a month of talks following...
Ukraine wants more air defense. Here's how it works.
Russia's deadly missile strikes across Ukraine this week have renewed calls for the United States and its partners to provide the government in Kyiv with advanced air defense systems capable of downing incoming fire. The carnage - stretching from Lviv in the west to the eastern city of Kharkiv -...
As morale suffers, Russia and Ukraine fight a war of mental attrition
KHERSON REGION, Ukraine - A few months ago, as Ukraine's military was still struggling to break through Russia's defenses in the southern Kherson region, members of the 60th Infantry Brigade managed to snatch one of the Russians' Motorola radios and listen in on their enemy's conversations. They chuckled at the...
Russia imposes border rules in Zaporizhzhia to solidify illegal annexation
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - While raining missiles down on Ukrainian land it has failed to capture on the battlefield, Russia is seeking to solidify its illegal annexation of four regions by imposing new border controls and limiting travel outside of occupied territories. The new measures demonstrate the Kremlin's intent to absorb...
Extinction Rebellion descend on Downing Street in energy bill protest
Climate activists Extinction Rebellion descended on Downing Street on Friday as Liz Truss sacked her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt.“We’re here to apply for the job of Chancellor,” the group tweeted, as streams of their supporters marched through the streets. “We need action on the climate and cost of living crisis now.”The demonstration had been planned before the political upheaval in Westminster but the timing was noteworthy as Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng and announced a shift in corporation tax policy in a bid to calm the markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of...
Jan. 6 House committee to vote on subpoenaing Trump, officials say
WASHINGTON - The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is planning to vote during Thursday's meeting to subpoena former president Donald Trump, according to three individuals with knowledge of the vote. The individuals did not say whether they are seeking the former president's direct testimony or more documents beyond those the committee has already received.
Jan. 6 hearing shows Trump knew he lost - even while claiming otherwise
WASHINGTON - Former president Donald Trump's communications director recounted popping into the Oval Office roughly a week after the 2020 election to find a morose Trump watching TV: "Can you believe I lost to this f---ing guy?" Trump lamented, referring to then-President-elect Joe Biden. A young aide to Trump's former...
Soccer: Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spain will not send riot police to Qatar to help safeguard the upcoming soccer World Cup as had been requested by the Middle Eastern country, the Spanish interior ministry said on Friday.
