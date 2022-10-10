ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

montanarightnow.com

Video shows teen driver punched by Detroit-area police

DETROIT (AP) — Video shows police officers in suburban Detroit pulling a Black teenager from a car during a traffic stop in June and repeatedly punching him in the head. The police body camera video was released Wednesday by attorneys for 17-year-old Tyler Wade in combination with a lawsuit alleging excessive force. Wade suffered a concussion, blurred vision and had braces knocked off his teeth by Warren police. Wade can be heard on the police video saying, “I’m not resisting!” as officers handcuff him. Warren police declined to comment on the lawsuit, but one officer was suspended last summer. Wade pleaded no contest to concealing a stolen vehicle.
The Ann Arbor News

Lawsuit filed against Warren police as video shows cops punching teen multiple times

DETROIT -- The family of a 17-year-old black teenager who suffered multiple injuries at the hands of police have filed a lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming excessive force was used. According to the Associated Press, bodycam footage from the officers involved in the arrest shows the teen was pulled from a car and thrown on the ground before one officer punches him multiple times.
CBS Detroit

Landfill search to find Zion Foster ends, mother says she's fighting for closure

(CBS DETROIT) - Cierra Milton says living without closure is unbearable.It's been 10 months since her daughter Zion Foster vanished after leaving her Eastpointe home with her cousin Jaylin Brazier."There is nothing comparable to this," Milton said."It's a pain you can not describe and it's there when you wake up, when you go to sleep. It hits when I'm hungry or I'm thirsty and I'm mad because how dare I be hungry or thirsty when my baby's there?"On May 31st, Detroit Police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.After...
The Ann Arbor News

Court delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court Thursday morning. Junius Dawan Caver made his first court appearance Thursday, Oct. 13, for a probable cause conference hearing which was quickly adjourned as his attorney, Public Defender Lorne Brown, is still awaiting discovery in the case.
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced for killing fellow inmate inside Michigan prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A inmate at the Milan Correctional Facility is sentenced to more than 24 years in the 2019 killing of another inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Adam Taylor Wright, 42, formerly of Springfield Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christian Maire. Officials say his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving in other cases.Court records show that on Jan. 2, 2019, Wright and Alex Albert Castro, 42, kicked and stomped Maire in the he. Wright then prevented officers from intervening while another inmate, 41-year-old Jason Dale Kechego, stabbed him. The men then threw Maire down a flight of stairs.Maire died after suffering from a total of 28 stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, court records show."Deterring violence inside prisons will always be a priority of this office. Senseless acts of violence that jeopardize the safety of employees and inmates of the Bureau of Prisons will be aggressively prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in statement.
nbc25news.com

Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
