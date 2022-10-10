ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Saginaw News

Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County

WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
nbc25news.com

Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
The Saginaw News

Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man

SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
abc12.com

Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
recordpatriot.com

CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication

7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
WNEM

Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
WNEM

Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
Morning Sun

AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman charged with spending $1 million of disabled mother’s money

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with four felonies for allegedly spending more than $1 million of her disabled mother’s money. With a warrant having been issued for her arrest on Sept. 1, 59-year-old Valda A. Cork on Sept. 15 appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on two counts each of embezzling more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult and failing to pay taxes or filing a false tax return. The former charge is a 20-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
