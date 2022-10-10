Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury selection continues into fourth day in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI – The jury selection process entered its fourth day Friday in the trial of three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a Family Dollar security guard who died following an argument with customers...
An unusual hearing is scheduled in the Kevin Bacon murder case. Here’s what it will entail.
CORUNNA, MI – Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek in December 2019, appeared before a circuit court judge in September and pleaded guilty as charged on both counts. But when someone is convicted of open murder, which...
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
nbc25news.com
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
Shiawassee County judge may view crime scene in cannibal killer case
CORUNNA, MI – Prosecutors overseeing the criminal case against 53-year-old Mark Latunski have filed a motion requesting that the judge hearing the case can visit the scene of the crime. A motion filed Thursday, Oct. 6, in Shiawassee County Circuit Court requests that Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
abc12.com
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges
Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
Ex-Texas cop gets probation for pulling gun at Saginaw Township BLM rally in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A former Texas police officer has received a probationary sentence for pulling a gun at a large-scale Black Lives Matter rally in Saginaw Township two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 10, sentenced 73-year-old Terry L. Lange to 18 months’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
WNEM
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
WNEM
Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
Morning Sun
AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
Saginaw woman charged with spending $1 million of disabled mother’s money
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with four felonies for allegedly spending more than $1 million of her disabled mother’s money. With a warrant having been issued for her arrest on Sept. 1, 59-year-old Valda A. Cork on Sept. 15 appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on two counts each of embezzling more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult and failing to pay taxes or filing a false tax return. The former charge is a 20-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 2