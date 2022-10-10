ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.

ARDOT will kickoff construction with a groundbreaking ceremony in Barling at what will be the I-49/Highway 22 interchange. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

When complete, this new section of I-49 will be 13.6 miles long and include a new bridge over the Arkansas River. The work is expected to be done in multiple phases over the next several years, ARDOT said.

An estimated $270 million from the recently-passed Issue 1 will fund the project.

River valley
Abt time the other stretches of there famous I-49 is going to be beat out by the trucks before they make across the puddle of water that's been holding them up.thanks ar-dot we appreciate all the spectacular roads we have here in the natural state meaning (our bad roads.)keep taking our tax dollars that go nowhere but in the big man's pocket book👎

