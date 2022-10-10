Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park volleyball wins 25-6, 25-3 over Danville Schlarman
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team won 25-6, 25-3 over Danville Schlarman on Tuesday. Mikayla Knake had seven aces and 17 assists for the Timberwolves (24-5, 8-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Ava Morrical had five kills and Brooklyn Stadeli had five kill and four digs. Gwen Chatterton had two blocks.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 to Watseka
WATSEKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 to Watseka on Monday. Natalie DeSchepper had six kills, one block, six digs and one ace for GCMS (4-20) while Savannah Shumate had five kills and four blocks, Sophia Ray had one kill, five blocks, seven assists and 12 digs and Rylee Stephens had 10 assists, three digs and two aces.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS 8th-grade girls win 36-13 over El Paso-Gridley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 36-13 over El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday. Lily Sizemore and Josie Kleist each had 11 points for GCMS (9-0) while Kate McCall added four points.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL High School cross country hosts home meet
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys and girls won an open race held at home on Tuesday. The PBL boys beat Villa Grove 21-40 while the lady Panthers were the only full girls team and finished with a score of 15. The Panthers were holding senior night during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football to host Unity on Friday
PAXTON – After winning its first five games of the season, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team has lost two in a row. The Panthers will hope the third time is the charm in their goal to get their sixth win as they host Tolono Unity, the 10th-ranked team in the Associated Press’ Class 3A poll, at 7 p.m. Friday.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football to host Forreston at 2 p.m. Saturday
GIBSON CITY – It is now or never for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity team’s playoff hopes. The Falcons (3-4) host a nonconference game against Forreston at 2 p.m. Saturday needing to win their final two games of the regular season to be eligible for a playoff berth. They are 33rd in Class 1A, according to the IHSA’s playoff outlook, with 34 tiebreaker points, the most among all 3-4 and 4-3 teams.
Comments / 0