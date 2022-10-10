GIBSON CITY – It is now or never for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity team’s playoff hopes. The Falcons (3-4) host a nonconference game against Forreston at 2 p.m. Saturday needing to win their final two games of the regular season to be eligible for a playoff berth. They are 33rd in Class 1A, according to the IHSA’s playoff outlook, with 34 tiebreaker points, the most among all 3-4 and 4-3 teams.

