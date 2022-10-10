Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Bruins Release Hype Video Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Capitals
It’s almost time for Bruins hockey. Boston opens its 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Fans already are excited with the return of David Krejci after spending last year in Czech Republic, Patrice Bergeron returning for another season and a new head coach behind the bench in Jim Montgomery.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Report: Celtics unlikely to extend key player from Finals run
It appears that one notable Boston Celtics player will not be getting a visit from The Extension Fairy this year. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports Wednesday that there does not seem to be a contract extension coming for Celtics forward Grant Williams. As a first-round pick from the 2019 draft class, Williams has until Oct. 17 (the day before the start of the new season) to land an extension from Boston.
Celtics’ Front Office Trouble
Recently, drama has been circling the Boston Celtics’ head coach, Ime Udoka, resulting in his suspension. The team’s season begins in less than three weeks, and some fans worry the loss of Udoka could affect the Celtics’ performance. Last season, Udoka took the Boston Celtics to their...
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Taylor Hall gives positive injury update before Bruins' season opener
Taylor Hall missed the Bruins' last three preseason games with an upper body injury, but he should be good to go for Wednesday night's regular season opener against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. "I feel good, on track to play on Wednesday," Hall said Monday at Bruins' Media...
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Bruins’ David Krejci Evaluates NHL Return Performance After Year Away
The Bruins started the 2022-23 season with a victory over the Capitals, and David Krejci played a part in helping Boston get off to a good start. The B’s took a 5-2 win over Washington at Capital One Arena after taking a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes of play. The Czech line took the spotlight Wednesday night as David Pastrnak led the way with four points, Pavel Zacha earned an assist and Krejci assisted on the game’s opening two goals.
Jordie Benn Skating with Maple Leafs Development Staff, Can’t Return Until November
Jordie Benn is making some progress in his recovery from a pre-season injury. The defenseman was on the ice with along with a bunch of other injured players for the first time since suffering a groin injury in the first period of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-0 pre-season victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 28.
Celtics Make Pair Of Roster Moves With Preseason Nearing End
The Boston Celtics are busy trimming their roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday against the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, the Celtics reportedly made a couple of moves on the extreme outer edge of their roster by first waiving guard Brodric Thomas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Boston also signed and waived Reginald Kissoonlal, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. In all likelihood, Thomas and Kissoonlal will end up with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine.
Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Makes Team Debut Against Former Club in Home Opener, Where to Watch
It was never Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe’s intent to have goaltender Ilya Samsonov take on his former team — the Washington Capitals — in his debut. But that’s exactly what is schedule to happen on Thursday. The Maple Leafs will be looking to bounce...
Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
Capitals, Bruins feature new faces in veteran lineups
Everyone knows Alex Ovechkin and Patrice Bergeron, but the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins boast plenty of new faces as
