Public Safety

Local survivor pushes for legislation to protect against technology abuse

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- One local woman, who said she survived abuse at the hands of her former spouse, said she is now working with legislators to pass a law that would help protect victims not only from physical abuse, but from abuse from emerging technology as well.

JJ Speck’s ex-husband was arrested earlier this year and charged with assault- following his arrest, Speck said he violated a protective order by using smart home technology to continue to harass her. He was later charged with that crime as well and is now awaiting trial in both cases.

Speck said her ex-husband is the owner of a company that specializes in smart home media, while she isn’t very tech savvy and had no idea how to prevent him from using technology against her.

According to Speck, her ex-husband used technology to change the thermostat and reset the lights in her home from afar. Now she has some advice for other women.

“He still has control of certain things in the house. My advice to others is, if you have devices and you aren’t the tech savvy one, have your partner make a list of all technology apps, including all passwords. Because an abuser wants to maintain control, and if an abuser is forced to leave your home under a protective order, if he still has control of your technology, he can continue to harass you from anywhere,” she said.

Speck said while going through a divorce, she would come home to find the temperature on her thermostat altered from afar. She said her estranged spouse also changed the color of the lights in her home and maintained access to her older electronic devices.

And that’s not the only way victims are being harassed by technology. Earlier this year we spoke with victim advocates who said alleged abusers are using GPS technology, such as Apple AirTags to stalk their victims. Some victims also reported that they couldn’t regain control of their security cameras and that their partners were using the cameras to spy on them and monitor when they would come and go from their homes.

And Speck said the abuse she suffered because of this new technology at times made her feel “crazy”.

“No one ever talks about this because you think you sound crazy. And the police can’t do anything because, is it even a crime? That’s why I wanted to turn my situation into a positive one by starting a grass roots campaign to raise awareness and get lawmakers on board with introducing legislation that will make this type of behavior a crime- so that it can be prosecuted,” she said.

Speck said she was inspired by a law passed in New York in 2020 that criminalized technology abuse. She sent this to local representative and lawmaker Brooks Landgraf:

“One of the conveniences of smart devices such as thermostats, lights, locks, speakers, and cameras is that they can be remotely controlled. But remotely controlling smart home technology has also become a modern pattern of behavior in domestic abuse. The tech abuse ensures they’re always a step ahead of victims, who often say their abusers can always find them or know things that the victim didn’t tell them. But often, technology abuse is covert, compromising victims’ devices or accounts without their knowledge or consent.  Abusers, stalkers, and perpetrators are often very determined to maintain control over their victims, and technology is one of many tools they use to do this.”

Speck said she hopes to work with legislators to help prevent other victims from going through the same thing.

“Abusers always want a response,” she said. “So, my response is going to be a positive one to help other victims. If I can save even one person, this is all worth it.”

Representative Landgraf confirmed he has spoken with Speck and that he and his staff are in the early stages of the legislative process- right now Landgraf said he is looking at the current law in Texas and is comparing that to laws in other states. For her part, Speck said she hopes lawmakers will address this form of abuse in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January. While no bill has been filed yet, we will update if and when that happens.

