Monterey County will have pop-up voting locations during election season

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey County Elections Department announced they will have pop-up voting locations throughout the county.

There will be eight pop-up locations throughout the county during election season. Gina Martinez who is the Registrar of Voters for Monterey County said this is being done to encourage more citizens to vote during this election.

"People can come to these locations and vote in person or return their ballot," Martinez said.

According to Martinez, the Flex Your Vote program started in June during the primary elections. There will be additional mobile voting locations to be announced according to Martinez.

Here are the following locations that will have mobile voting locations.

Saturday Oct. 16 - Greenfield Harvest Festival in Downtown Greenfield

Sunday Oct. 23 - Carmel Valley Farmers Market

Thursday Oct. 27 - Prunedale Safeway Shopping Center

Friday Oct. 28 - Big Sur Library

Halloween - Cesar Chavez Park in Soledad from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 1- Pajaro Library

Wednesday Nov. 3 - Oak Hills HOA Parking Area in Castroville and Monte Del Lago Club Room from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be 17 drop boxes throughout Monterey County . There will also be drop boxes during the week open during business hours. Those four locations are

Del Rey Oaks City Hall- 650 Canyon del Rey Blvd.,- Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monterey County Government Center, 1st Floor, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sand City- City Hall Chamber, 1 Pendergrass Way (Sylvan Way), Sand City, Monday thru Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Soledad City Hall- 248 Main Street, Soledad, CA, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting centers with in person assistance will be available at the Embassy Suites in Seaside and Monterey County Elections Office in Salinas. Here are the hours and days for both locations.

Embassy Suites- 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside, Nov. 1st - 4th, and 7th, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nov. 5th and 6th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Nov. 8th, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monterey County Elections Office- 1441 Schilling Place, North Building, Salinas- Monday Oct. 10 thru Monday Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. thru 5 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 29, Saturday Nov. 5 and Sunday Nov. 6- 9 a.m. thru 5 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8- 7:00 a.m. thru 8:00 p.m .

There will be numerous polling places that residents can cast their vote. You can click here to find your nearest polling place.

Martinez also shared that the Elections Department are in need of bilingual poll workers. For more information on how you can apply you can visit here.

