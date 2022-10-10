Read full article on original website
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 6
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
numberfire.com
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert was added to the injury report with a knee on Wednesday and did not practice. It's possible this is just rest for Mostert coming off a busy, 19 touch, Week 5 performance, but his status will now need to be monitored. Chase Edmonds would likely see an increase in touches if Mostert misses time.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb) DNP on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the New York Jets. Rodgers was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a thumb issue and did not practice. Matt LaFleur told reporters that the Packers "don't have much concern as far as gameday". Barring a downgrade, Rodgers appears on track to face the Jets on Sunday.
numberfire.com
James Conner (ribs) absent for Arizona's Thursday practice
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) was unable to practice on Thursday. Conner's second straight missed practice could allow Eno Benjamin to operate as Arizona's lead running back for Week Six's matchup against a Seattle Seahawks' defense allowing 25.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs this season. On...
numberfire.com
Cooper Kupp (foot) held out of Rams' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Kupp was among five non-participants in Wednesday's opening practice. Expect the stud Rams' wideout to play against a Carolina Panthers' defense ranked 15th (26.0) in FanDuel point allowed per game to wideouts if he can log any practice time before Saturday.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) fully practices on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Despite previous reports about Hill utilizing a walking boot in Week Five, Miami's wideout was able to log a full practice on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Minnesota Vikings' team ranked 14th (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Jarvis Landry (ankle) misses Thursday's practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was absent for Thursday's practice. Landry's Week Six availability is trending towards questionable or doubtful after the veteran missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury. Expect Tre'Quan Smith to log more snaps if Landry is inactive for another week. On...
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) absent for Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. Despite recent reports about a potential return in Week Six, Thomas was unable to go on Wednesday. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps against a Cincinnati Bengals' unit ranked fourth (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers this season if Thomas is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) participates in Buccaneers' Thursday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) practiced on Thursday. Brate's second straight practice participation could allow put him on track to return in Week Six after he missed one game with a concussion. Expect Cade Otton to step up against a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 12th in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dolphins 'optimistic' Tyreek Hill (foot) plays Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are "optimistic" that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (foot) will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 6. Hill injured his foot in Week 5 and was in a walking boot, but he's not expected to miss any game action. Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both still in the concussion protocol, so Hill will likely be catching passes from seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson. Last week, Hill caught all 7 of his targets for 47 yards and he also rushed twice for 13 yards.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) considered day-to-day for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is considered day-to-day with a high-ankle sprain, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. High-ankle sprains are usually multi-week injuries, but Mayfield played the entire second half on it in Week 5, so the Panthers are apparently considering him day-to-day due to pain tolerance. At the moment, P.J. Walker is expected to start Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which could wind up being an upgrade for D.J. Moore and the Panthers' passing attack. Sam Darnold (ankle) is still on injured reserve and rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) is out for the season.
numberfire.com
Zay Jones (ankle) limited for Jaguars on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was limited again on Thursday. Barring a setback, he appears on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the New Orleans Saints. Higgins was seen working a side rehab field during the open portion of Wednesday's practice. He is expected to be limited all week and is considered day-to-day, according to Zac Taylor.
numberfire.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) DNP in Cowboys' Thursday session
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) did not participate in Thursday's practice. After two missed practices, it appears Cooper Rush could make another start at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles if Prescott cannot officially participate in other activities besides throwing to receivers. Rush's current projection includes 20.9 completions for 1.1...
numberfire.com
Los Angeles' Tyler Higbee (ankle) absent on Wedensday
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After logging a 97% offensive snap percentage in Week Five, Higbee was held out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In a potential opportunity against a Carolina Panthers' unit ranked 14th (8.1) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends this season, expect Higbee to play his typical every-down role if he can register some practices.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) limited for Cowboys' Thursday practice
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. With two limited sessions, Schultz's Week Six availability is trending in the right direction after he reaggravated his knee injury in Week Five. In a potential matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles' defense allowing 7.3 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, Schultz's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
numberfire.com
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) limited on Thursday
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. For the second straight day, Jones registered a limited practice after he missed two games with an ankle injury. Expect Bailey Zappe to start under center for the second time this season if Jones is inactive versus a Cleveland Browns' defense allowing 16 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
