Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 22 hours ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings at an event this month.

The event is being hosted by Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute on Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland on Oct. 22.

The event is for people who are uninsured or underinsured.

Mammograms will be performed onsite. HPV tests, pap tests and adult HPV vaccinations will also be available–along with several other screening options, including vision, pap, pelvic, lung, prostate and dental exams.

According to Susan G. Komen , the main reason behind differences in mammography screening rates in the U.S. is health insurance.

In 2018 (most recent data available), among women ages 50-74:

  • 39 percent of those without health insurance had a mammogram in the past 2 years
  • 75 percent of those with health insurance had a mammogram in the past 2 years

Attendees can register by emailing TaussigCommOutreach@ccf.org or calling (216)444-7505.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute at 10201 Carnegie Ave., in Cleveland. Parking will be available at no cost in the 100 th Street garage (P #2 garage on the Cleveland Clinic campus map .) Transportation will also be available for those who need it.

Click here for more information. Masks will be required.

