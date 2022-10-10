JAILERS NIX SHOWING OF PRISON REFORM FILM: The First Step, a documentary about successful, bipartisan federal prison reforms produced by former WW journalist Lance Kramer and directed by his brother Brandon Kramer, made its local debut last week at the Portland Art Museum. The film explores how a Black activist, Van Jones, worked with the Trump administration to reduce sentences and the terms of incarceration for tens of thousands of prisoners. Lance Kramer has shown the film at jails and prisons across the country—and he sought permission to show it at the Multnomah County Jail. But Stephanie C. LaCarrubba, a manager in Sheriff Mike Reese’s office, said prison reform was not an appropriate topic for prisoners. “To ensure MCSO’s values are in concert with our entire community, it is imperative that we maintain bright lines around political positions or messaging,” she wrote in an email. In his response, Kramer expressed disappointment. “The film is an independent, nonpartisan project,” he wrote. “It’s not an initiative of any political party, candidate or media company. We’ve worked very hard over many years to represent the issue and story in a nuanced, complex and accurate manner that does not take political sides.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO