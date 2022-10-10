Read full article on original website
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Movie Featuring the Music of Storm Large Will Premiere at the Portland Film Festival
A new film starring and featuring the music of Storm Large will debut this week at the Portland Film Festival. Mad/Woman will have two screenings: one at 7:45 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13, and one at 9 pm on Sunday, Oct. 23, both at Lloyd Center (the mall, not the multiplex).
Karina Lomelin Ripper Seeks the Essence of Fandom and Artistry in “Superfan” and “Visions”
There are distinct differences among the three Portland artists profiled in Karina Lomelin Ripper’s new short documentary Visions. Vietnamese textile artist Vo Vo is seen dyeing fabric and discussing their family’s history in sweatshops. Naomi Likayi, a painter and illustrator, speaks about her Congolese parents’ perceptions of her graphic art. And Papi Fimbres, the prolific Chicanx drummer from Portland bands like Sávila and Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, reflects on gaining an appreciation of his parents’ old-school taste in music.
Nabil Ayers Reflects on a Life in the Music Business in “My Life in the Sunshine”
Nabil Ayers has lived in New York City since 2008, but he still answers a phone number that starts with Seattle area code 206. The former owner of Sonic Boom Records (as well as the drummer in such Seattle bands as The Lemons and The Long Winters), he’s now a music business guy, having run his own indie labels, The Control Group and Valley of Search, before serving as the longtime U.S. general manager of storied British indie 4AD Records (known for Cocteau Twins back in the day but, more recently, The National and Big Thief).
The Thomas Truck Tour Is Coming to Portland This Saturday
Anyone with a cursory knowledge of the Rev. W. Awdry’s Thomas the Tank Engine children’s books (and the film and television projects they inspired) knows that they’re not actually just for children. They were essentially Pixar before Pixar, using seemingly simple stories to explore the nuances of grief, friendship, technological change, and countless other weighty themes.
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
Expanding Arts & Culture Coverage
- - - I came to Willamette Week to be a movie critic. In 2006, my father and I drove cross-country in a Chevy Lumina so I could take a job writing criticism for an alt-weekly in a city I knew little about. Few newspapers in the country were still hiring film reviewers (and even fewer had responded to my résumé). So I left Chattanooga, Tenn., and moved to Portland.
Hello, Goodbye: A Roundup of the City’s Newest Dishes a Portlander Will Miss After Moving to the East Coast
I don’t ever really move away from Portland. Since 2003, my wife (fellow WW contributor Susan Elizabeth Shepard) and I have come and gone six or seven times, usually for work-related reasons. Now we’re heading to Philadelphia to be closer to family, which means we’re already looking forward to the next time we’re back in town as visitors. Inevitably, we’ll return to stalwart faves like Apizza Scholls, Bunk Sandwiches, Nong’s Khao Man Gai and Ken’s Artisan Bakery, while also lamenting the fact that we can’t go to Cacao, Clyde Common, Tails & Trotters or Tasty n Sons.
Redevelopment of the Old Sunshine Dairy on 21st Avenue Rests with a Jet-Setting European Philosopher King
Address: 915 NE 21st Ave. Why it’s empty: We don’t use the telegraph anymore. The fate of the old Sunshine Dairy on Northeast 21st Avenue resides with a German American billionaire who once sold everything he owned except a small bag of clothes, his BlackBerry, and a Gulfstream IV jet that used to roam the world looking for deals.
Go on a Food Truck Crawl East of 82nd Avenue, Where a Rich Tapestry of Cuisines Awaits
When tasked with writing about a perfect day of eating in Portland, the first things that typically come to mind are the elevated dining experiences at top restaurants, maybe a hidden gem or two. Simple pleasures for the casual eater are overlooked in favor of resplendent dishes that most people only enjoy a couple of times a year. Instead, I wanted to focus on the foods the average Portlander eats on a daily basis in one underappreciated area of town.
Perfect Portland Dining Days: From Morning to Night, Here’s How to Eat in Our City
Portland has long been a city that is what it eats. About a decade ago, we had such a strong reputation as farm-to-table foodies, Portlandia lampooned us for caring too much about the quality of life our chickens had before they wound up on our dinner plates. Around the same time, a local chef made headlines for getting into a brawl over a pig’s out-of-state origins.
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
Portland Officials Ask Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury to Dramatically Expand Homelessness Strategy
Portland city officials this week sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, asking her to sign on to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to ban unsanctioned camping and open three enormous “campuses” for unhoused people. The Oct. 12 letter, obtained by WW, is significant for two...
A Murder Suspect Fell Through Every Crack in Oregon’s Mental Health System
Two times in as many days, 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was shipped by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. Twice, he was arrested again within hours. The first time, Cannon walked out of a local hospital and was arrested for obstructing traffic at a Happy Valley...
Murmurs: Jailers Nix Showing of Prison Reform Film
JAILERS NIX SHOWING OF PRISON REFORM FILM: The First Step, a documentary about successful, bipartisan federal prison reforms produced by former WW journalist Lance Kramer and directed by his brother Brandon Kramer, made its local debut last week at the Portland Art Museum. The film explores how a Black activist, Van Jones, worked with the Trump administration to reduce sentences and the terms of incarceration for tens of thousands of prisoners. Lance Kramer has shown the film at jails and prisons across the country—and he sought permission to show it at the Multnomah County Jail. But Stephanie C. LaCarrubba, a manager in Sheriff Mike Reese’s office, said prison reform was not an appropriate topic for prisoners. “To ensure MCSO’s values are in concert with our entire community, it is imperative that we maintain bright lines around political positions or messaging,” she wrote in an email. In his response, Kramer expressed disappointment. “The film is an independent, nonpartisan project,” he wrote. “It’s not an initiative of any political party, candidate or media company. We’ve worked very hard over many years to represent the issue and story in a nuanced, complex and accurate manner that does not take political sides.”
Multnomah County Jailers Nix Showing of Prison Reform Film
The First Step, a documentary about successful, bipartisan federal prison reforms produced by former WW journalist Lance Kramer and directed by his brother Brandon Kramer, made its local debut last week at the Portland Art Museum. The film explores how a Black activist, Van Jones, worked with the Trump administration...
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Rene Gonzalez Would Return Portland to a Simpler Time: 2019. To Many Voters, That’s an Appealing Offer.
Rene Gonzalez senses this is his moment. “There’s no doubt I’m a place-and-time candidate,” Gonzalez tells WW. “I don’t think I would’ve been successful in other cycles.”. One of those election cycles: 2018, when Portlanders sent Jo Ann Hardesty to the Portland City Council....
Portland City Attorneys Ask That Other Government Agencies Be Named in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Sidewalk Tent Camping
The city of Portland is asking that a class action lawsuit filed last month against the city by a group of Portlanders with disabilities over street tent camping include three other parties in the lawsuit: Multnomah County, Metro and the state of Oregon. Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor wrote to...
Nonprofit Suspends Retail Cannabis Grant Program After City Funding Dries Up
For over four years, a Portland nonprofit has provided grants to Black and Brown cannabis entrepreneurs to help kick-start their businesses. It did so through Prosper Portland’s Cannabis Business Development Equity Program, which is funded with money from the city’s share of revenue from cannabis taxes. But Prosper...
Labor Union Alleges Sharon Meieran Threatened Revenge
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 88, which represents 3,700 Multnomah County employees, filed complaints with the Oregon Employment Relations Board and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office on Oct. 11. The complaints allege County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, who’s running for county chair, waged an unsuccessful...
