Book delves into how mothers impact relationships

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The book “Mother Hunger” helps women break cycles of bad relationships to start the road to healing.

The book delves into the need for women to have their moms during heartbreak or relationship problems, according to author Kelly McDaniel. McDaniel joined New York Living Monday to discuss her new book.

