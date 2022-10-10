SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa comes to town in just 74 days, but it’s a challenge to get St. Nick’s elves to work. “We do Santa’s Wonderland, and we’re just trying to get that staff ready to go, so it’s a good experience for all the kiddos and for all that people that come shopping here with us,” said Emily Fugate from Bass Pro Shop in Kodak.

SEVIER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO