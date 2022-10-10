ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
livability.com

8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kentuckytoday.com

Steel plant investing in Middlesboro with high-paying jobs

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (KT) – Executives from Flash Steelworks, Inc. on Wednesday, broke ground on a new steel manufacturing facility with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, along with federal, state and local officials in attendance. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks will invest $12.1 million and create 250 full-time jobs...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wvlt.tv

Businesses look to rebuild after massive Gatlinburg Fire

New allegations have also been made against an additional coach, as well as previous coaches. McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support. Employees at used bookstore McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support. Dollywood baker...
wvlt.tv

KARM’S new CEO settles in her first month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Rescue Ministries’ new CEO Danita McCartney is getting settled into her new role, following the retirement of the organization’s former president and CEO of 20 years, Burt Rosen. Mccartney started as the new CEO at the beginning of October. For 12 years...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s awesome’ | Fans flood downtown for Market Square Madness

TnAchieves needs more than 3,000 volunteers to mentor high school students as they transition to college. There’s about a week left to sign up. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. 5 rescued from apartment fire in West...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

All women’s HonorAir flight returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a packed McGhee Tyson Airport, 140 female veterans received a hero’s welcome as they walked out of their terminal as they returned home to Knoxville. Each of the veterans on board were women, which for some made the trip to Washington D.C. even more...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County businesses hiring seasonal workers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa comes to town in just 74 days, but it’s a challenge to get St. Nick’s elves to work. “We do Santa’s Wonderland, and we’re just trying to get that staff ready to go, so it’s a good experience for all the kiddos and for all that people that come shopping here with us,” said Emily Fugate from Bass Pro Shop in Kodak.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mountain Home to hold ceremony for unaccompanied veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mountain Home National Cemetery will host an unaccompanied veterans ceremony next week. The ceremony will give full military honors to two unaccompanied veterans, which means they have no known next of kin. It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins County BOE approves pay scale for bus monitors

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting. According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

