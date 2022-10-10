Read full article on original website
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
YMCA of East Tennessee joins Tennova, closure of longtime North Y
Big changes are happening at YMCA of East Tennessee in the coming months with a closure of a longtime facility and the opening of its largest, new, state-of-the-art community center.
wvlt.tv
Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
993thex.com
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
livability.com
8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
kentuckytoday.com
Steel plant investing in Middlesboro with high-paying jobs
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (KT) – Executives from Flash Steelworks, Inc. on Wednesday, broke ground on a new steel manufacturing facility with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, along with federal, state and local officials in attendance. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks will invest $12.1 million and create 250 full-time jobs...
wvlt.tv
Businesses look to rebuild after massive Gatlinburg Fire
New allegations have also been made against an additional coach, as well as previous coaches. McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support. Employees at used bookstore McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support. Dollywood baker...
wvlt.tv
KARM’S new CEO settles in her first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Rescue Ministries’ new CEO Danita McCartney is getting settled into her new role, following the retirement of the organization’s former president and CEO of 20 years, Burt Rosen. Mccartney started as the new CEO at the beginning of October. For 12 years...
wvlt.tv
‘It’s awesome’ | Fans flood downtown for Market Square Madness
TnAchieves needs more than 3,000 volunteers to mentor high school students as they transition to college. There’s about a week left to sign up. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. 5 rescued from apartment fire in West...
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
wvlt.tv
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing at last night’s town board meeting where several neighbors voiced their concerns. “I just think that this is terrible,” said Susie Jernigan, a Dandridge resident. Developers had the...
wvlt.tv
All women’s HonorAir flight returns to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a packed McGhee Tyson Airport, 140 female veterans received a hero’s welcome as they walked out of their terminal as they returned home to Knoxville. Each of the veterans on board were women, which for some made the trip to Washington D.C. even more...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County businesses hiring seasonal workers
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa comes to town in just 74 days, but it’s a challenge to get St. Nick’s elves to work. “We do Santa’s Wonderland, and we’re just trying to get that staff ready to go, so it’s a good experience for all the kiddos and for all that people that come shopping here with us,” said Emily Fugate from Bass Pro Shop in Kodak.
Mountain Home to hold ceremony for unaccompanied veterans
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mountain Home National Cemetery will host an unaccompanied veterans ceremony next week. The ceremony will give full military honors to two unaccompanied veterans, which means they have no known next of kin. It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex […]
Hawkins County BOE approves pay scale for bus monitors
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting. According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale […]
Developers of 407 Gateway, Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
