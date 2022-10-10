Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Cal Fire Air Support Spot Fire Off Mattole Road While Returning from Fire Near Blocksburg
Fire personnel from Cal Fire and Ferndale Fire are at the scene of a large burn pile off of Mattole Road near the Guthrie Creek water drainage. The initial report came in over the scanner from Cal Fire air attack A501 after it was release from the Pine Fire near Blockburg. The pilot circled the area of the large burn pile relaying details to command before heading in.
kymkemp.com
Explosion Heard Prior to Report of Fire at Alderpoint Bridge
Reports indicate a loud explosion was heard near the Alderpoint Bridge prior to a report of a vegetation fire in the area. Scanner traffic indicates that two engines and a water tender have been requested to a 20′ x 20′ fire near the Alderpoint Bridge east of Alderpoint.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Contained] Large Wildland Fire Response Near Blocksburg
A wildland fire response has been initiated for a commercial vehicle fire that has spread to the vegetation on Pine Mountain Lane near Blockburg. Multiple engines are being requested from Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Garberville along with air support, hand crews and a dozer. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
mendofever.com
Powered Hang Glider Crash Lands North of Bell Springs Road
Scanner traffic indicates that first responders are converging approximately one mile north of Bell Springs Road in Northern Mendocino where a power hang glider crash landed. Reports indicate the glider attempted to emergency land on Highway 101 when it went off the side of the road. The Incident Commander relayed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Afternoon House Fire in the Hills West of Hopland Quickly Extinguished
At approximately 3:19 this afternoon, reports of a structure fire in the hills west of Hopland resulted in both the Hopland Volunteer Fire Department and CALFIRE responding. Hopland Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mitch Franklin told us he and his crew drove twenty minutes into Sanel Valley’s western hills to the 600 block of County Road 110 where they located the involved structure.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
krcrtv.com
Colusa Co. man hospitalized with major injuries after fiery Glenn Co. motorcycle crash
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — A Colusa County man was sent to the hospital with major injuries following a motorcycle crash with two other vehicles in Glenn County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say 23-year-old Marcos Parra, of Williams, was driving his motorcycle south on...
The Mendocino Voice
‘Sharktober’ brings Mendocino County 3 shark sightings in 2 weeks
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — Mendocino County has clocked three shark encounters in just two weeks this October, California State Parks shared following a shark attack in Humboldt County last week. Nobody was harmed off our shores, though, and these curious sharks are typical for October, when “it is normal to have increased shark sightings and interactions,” the state agency advised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Hosting South Cow Mountain Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Event
The following is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management and partners from the off-highway vehicle (OHV) community are holding a free South Cow Mountain OHV Safety Event for the public at the South Cow Mountain OHV Management Area, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15., to promote safe and responsible recreation.
mendofever.com
What Is Up With That Fence Being Built Along Highway 101 Near Ukiah?
Though seemingly innocuous, an ongoing construction project along Highway 101 between two major Ukiah arteries has many readers asking, “what exactly is going on?” Well, you asked, and we got some answers. Starting this summer, Caltrans has been installing a black, mesh fence along both the north and...
kymkemp.com
Two in the Bush Get Arrested in Myers Flat Felony Trespassing Incident
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 2:19 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
14 Best Restaurants To Experience In Fort Bragg, According To A Local
The Skunk Train Whistle sounds, signaling its departure to the redwoods and a concert surrounded by giants. Laurel Street is closed for a car show, and city hall is hosting a quilt exhibit. Galleries are open late offering wine, snacks, and a new presentation of local talent. A family sits in the pocket park listening to a local troubadour sing, “Oh, Mendocino.” It’s Friday night in downtown Fort Bragg.
mendofever.com
Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
theava.com
240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg
Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
The Mendocino Voice
Inundated with animal surrenders, Mendocino shelters in ‘quite a whirlwind’
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — In the course of necessary operations, the Mendocino Coast Humane Society (MCHS) regularly accumulates deficits of more than $10,000 each month. This summer, Mendocino County Animal Care Services came closer to euthanizing animals for space than it has in years. The Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County (HSIMC) is in the middle of a six-week suspension of new animal intakes.
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K
UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
The Mendocino Voice
The Office closes, Elk’s Drew named one of the hundred best wineries in the world, and more!
Editor’s note: We’re trying out a new feature this week covering food, drinks and more across Mendocino County. Think we missed something, want to see more, or have a new tips? Let us know what you think at [email protected]. Legendary bar and restaurant closes in Ukiah. The...
kymkemp.com
Back in the Day: Signed Poster at the Mateel from the Red Hot Chili Peppers
As the Red Hot Chili Peppers play in Hoopa, it only seems fitting to share this poster hanging in the Mateel Hall that they signed when they played in Redway in 1989. At the time, the group played in the nude except for tube socks and some sneakers. Notice those...
Comments / 0