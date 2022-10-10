Fire personnel from Cal Fire and Ferndale Fire are at the scene of a large burn pile off of Mattole Road near the Guthrie Creek water drainage. The initial report came in over the scanner from Cal Fire air attack A501 after it was release from the Pine Fire near Blockburg. The pilot circled the area of the large burn pile relaying details to command before heading in.

BLOCKSBURG, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO