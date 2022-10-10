Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna Carney
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
1 dead in commercial truck crash on I-495
The crash Monday morning involved a waste services truck and a box truck, according to state police.
BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.
Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
NECN
Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say
A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
NECN
Person Stabbed in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say
The Boston Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Franklin Park. The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m. Authorities have not given any information about who was stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and that person's condition was not known to police.
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington firefighters use jaws of life to extract two at ‘serious’ crash
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a “serious” crash. According to Woburn Police, the crash on Main Street near the border of Wilmington and Woburn was closed to traffic for an extended period of time before reopening at approximately 8:18 p.m.
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
NECN
Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
NECN
Industrial Accident at Everett Scrapyard Prompts OSHA Response
A man was hospitalized after being stuck in machinery Thursday at a scrapyard in Everett, Massachusetts. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday afternoon it was investigating a workplace incident. A large number of firefighters and other first responders worked to rescue a man at Scrap It, a facility on 2nd Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: One man killed after crash during stopped traffic on Route 495
A man has been killed after a crash during stopped traffic on Route 495 on Thursday morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash in Andover involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the operators.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Residential Breaking and Entering in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton
Detectives assigned to District D-14 are looking to identify the following person relative to a Breaking and Entering occurring in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton at about 1:30 am on October 8, 2022. Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old
BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
NECN
Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home
Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
NECN
Fatal Crash Causes Major Delays on I-495 in Andover
A fatal crash caused major delays on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. A truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was impacted by a box truck near the exit ramp while stopped in the right travel lane at around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of the box truck,...
Comments / 0