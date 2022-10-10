Markowitz Herbold PC Announced Judge Dismisses Security Claims Brought by Boris Jordan, Wilder Ramsey, Igor Gimelshtein and other Investors in CBD Company, Sentia Wellness

Read full article on original website
As the Only Representative of a Chinese Organization, Southern Asset Management was Shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Recently, The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management's "Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database" project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the "ESG incorporation initiative of the year" and "Emerging market initiative of the year ".
Premier, Inc.'s Subsidiary Contigo Health, LLC, Completes Asset Transaction for National Provider Contracts and Licenses to Cost Containment Technology
New assets will support Contigo Health’s continued growth by expanding its nationwide footprint and enhancing the value proposition for direct-to-employer offerings. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) subsidiary Contigo Health, LLC, a provider of comprehensive services that optimize employee health benefits, today closed its transaction to acquire key assets from TRPN Direct Pay, Inc. and Devon Health, Inc. (collectively, TRPN). Acquired assets will include contracts with more than 900,000 providers across 4.1 million U.S. locations, as well as licenses to TRPN’s proprietary cost containment technology.
EVOP Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of EVO Payments, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) to Global Payments Inc. for $34.00 per share is fair to EVO shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages EVO shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or...
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Public Offering
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 4,000,000 units at a public offering price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), (ii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and (iii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring three years from the date of issuance, which will immediately separate upon issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the repayment of debt and general corporate purposes, including for potential future strategic acquisitions.
Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Initiatives to Increase Coffee Production in Saudi Arabia Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Saudi Arabia Coffee Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Saudi Arabia coffee market share was valued at US$ 1,575.52 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,220.70 million...
Black Book™ Announces Top Client-Rated Coding, Transcription, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Clinical Information Management Software and Services Vendors 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - October 14, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Black Book™ surveyed 2,996 medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare organizations, including 2,277 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.
The Sustainable Green Team Signs Agreement With VRM Biologik Group to Revolutionize the Organic Waste & Soil Health Industry
Companies Collaborate to Produce Soil Treatment Products That Rebuild Soil Hydration on a Cellular Level From Vegetative and Wood Waste. VRM Biologik Group, bringing VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology, HumiSoil®and XLR8 Bio®, to the United States. VRM Biologik’s technology uses any vegetative green waste or compostable material,...
Defamation Defenders Shares Solutions to Remove False Accusations from Facebook, IG, Twitter & Other Social Media Websites
Defamation Defenders is an internet reputation defense and repair team that has launched a new service, allowing individuals and corporations to protect their online reputation by finding and removing instances of defamation, unflattered media, and personal information across social media. United States - October 14, 2022 — Having newly launched...
