Spirit Lake, IA

Lakes Regional Healthcare to drop masking requirement

By Gage Teunissen
 3 days ago

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Lakes Regional Healthcare (LRH) will no longer be requiring the use of masks this week, the organization said in a release.

Beginning on October 12, masking to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 will no longer be required following a change in the CDC’s guidelines on masking, the release stated.

LRH President and CEO Jason Harrington said that decreased transmission rates, improved vaccination rates, increased natural immunity, and lower hospitalization have also contributed to the decision.

According to the release, the hospital will still assess for COVID, and masking requirements may be put in place as temporary measures when deemed necessary. Indicators include the CDC’s Community Transmission Rates, LRH rate of COVID-19 positive inpatients, LRH employee absences due to COVID, and LRH Emergency Department and Lakes Regional Family Medicine positive tests rate.

The release stated that the hospital is planning to continue to provide safe and thorough care to COVID-19 patients by isolating them in an attempt to minimize employee and patient exposure. Staff caring for COVID-19 patients will wear proper protection to minimize transmissions such as N95 masks, eye protection, gowns, and gloves.

“Although many hospitals in our area have reduced masking in the last several months, we’ve taken a conservative approach throughout the COVID pandemic to reduce transmission, and will continue to do so,” said Harrington. “The available data and CDC guidance does not warrant a requirement of mask use at this time, and we believe our practices will ensure our staff, visitors, and patients will continue to be safe and we will monitor that frequently. We will continue to evaluate these guidelines in areas where we see our most at-risk patients and will respond in a way to best protect those patients and our staff. If you feel more secure wearing a mask, we encourage you to do so. If you would prefer your healthcare provider do the same, please feel free to ask.”

LRH said that if masking becomes required they will put of signs and have masks available at hospital entrances. They also said that they plan to communicate masking periods through social media.

