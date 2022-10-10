Man Impersonating Salvage Yard Worker Stabs Real Employee In York: Police

Dale Wallace Martin Jr. and a J&K Salvage truck. Photo Credit: Spring Garden Township police department (overlay); Facebook/J&K Salvage

A man stole a salvage worker uniform, went on the property, and stabbed an employee, police say.

Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, of York, has been arrested following the stabbing at J&K Salvage at 1099 Kings Mill Road, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, according to a release by Spring Garden Township police department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 64-year-old employee who had been stabbed, and he informed them that his attacker "was observed milling around the business property wearing the uniform of a known fellow J&K Salvage employee," at approximately 6:45 a.m., police state in the release.

The stabbing happened when the employee made contact with Martin Jr. and asked him who he was and where he worked, the release details.

Instead of responding Martin brandished a folding knife, stabbing and slashing at the real employee multiple times, according to the police. That's when another employee spotted the attacker and stepped in, so Martin blotted, the police explain in the release.

The stabbed man "sustained minor injuries to his neck, but refused treatment from EMS," police say.

Police returned to the salvage yard later that afternoon when Martin was yet again spotted on the property.

Around 3 p.m., officers were checking the area around and located Martin inside a shed.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to the police.

Martin has been charged with a felony for Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a misdemeanor for Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, and a summary offense of Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, according to his latest court docket.

He was on probation in connection to a previous trespassing and attack incident in 2021, at the time of this most recent arrest, court records show.

His lawyer submitted multiple applications for drug and mental health treatments in that and previous cases, which were all seemingly denied by the courts.

It is unclear what sort of mental health issues he might have, but it was noted on his latest court docket that he refused to speak at his arraignment and was denied bail, the court records show with the Judge citing state law.

His preliminary has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m., according to his court docket.

