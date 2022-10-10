This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.

