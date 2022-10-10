Read full article on original website
While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
TV and film icon Michael J. Fox said at New York Comic Con this weekend that his mother, Phyllis, had died two weeks ago at the age of 92.
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
In the '60s, Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke played a happily married couple in his eponymous sitcom. But did they ever get together in real life?
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
Eileen Ryan, the actor and mother of composer Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Chris Penn, died at her home on Oct. 9. She was 94. Ryan’s acting work included portraying Sean and Chris’ grandmother in 1986’s “At Close Range,” as well as appearing in 1995’s “The Crossing Guard,” directed and written by Sean.
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan in GAP advertisementMichael J. Fox / Instagram. In the 1980's was there a more popular celebrity than Michael J. Fox? He was beloved by millions around the world and was well-known for his work in the mega-hit franchise "Back to the Future" and the hit TV series "Family Ties." But in 1991, away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, he was about the begin the most important fight of his life.
The Canadian actor was a household name in the '80s and '90s before his death in May 1994.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reminisced about their partnership in the "Back to the Future" trilogy at New York Comic Con on Saturday.
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
Jamie Lee Curtis is ready to swap bodies with Lindsay Lohan again. The “Freaky Friday” star confirmed that she has “already written to Disney” about a sequel to the 2003 classic teen comedy about an overbearing mother (Curtis) who unwillingly switches places with her punk rock teen daughter (Lohan) so they both understand their perspectives better. The film, helmed by Mark Waters, grossed $160 million at the worldwide box office and helped cement Lohan’s teen queen status. “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie,” Curtis said on “The View.” The “Everything Everywhere All at...
Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
Actor Tom Welling is best known to the general public for his decade-long stint on the CW show Smallville as Clark Kent. Since then, he's made the occasional television appearance, but now, it sounds like he's back for good. Tom will star in two CW shows this fall: first, Professionals, alongside Brendan Fraser, and the second, The Winchesters, a prequel to Supernatural.
Series five of The Crown, which is due to debut on Netflix on Nov. 9, will be a ‘muckraking’ exercise which will derail Charles’ attempts to establish himself as a sympathetic figure as he begins his reign, it has been claimed.British newspaper the Sun quotes a “TV insider” as saying: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new king and his queen consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public.“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those...
Sydney Sweeney has been spotted on the set of Madame Web for the first time!. The 25-year-old actress was seen in costume while filming a scene with her co-stars Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor on Tuesday afternoon (October 11) in New York City. The four actresses filmed...
