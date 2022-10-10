Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorfolk, VA
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Convergence Conference’s Goal Is To Benefit All From Hampton Roads To Richmond
WILLIAMSBURG – Leaders from Hampton Roads and Richmond are holding a conference Thursday, October 13 at the Williamsburg Lodge in order to share ideas on how to connect the localities by more than just Interstate 64. Convergence 2022, a daylong event, is a collaboration among Chamber RVA, RVA757 Connects,...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Open In Coliseum Central
HAMPTON-Several new businesses celebrated openings within the past month in the section of Hampton known as Coliseum Central. The new establishments include a hair salon, a car wash, and a boba tea business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New...
WAVY News 10
Helping Seniors with open Enrollment
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts October 15th and runs through December 7th. April Smith, from Optima Health, has more on the different types of coverage available and how to get enrolled. Optima Health. 1-833-OPTIMA-4 (1-833-678-4624 ) This segment of The Hampton Roads Show...
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bike Business Shifts Into High Gear In and Around Williamsburg’s Trails
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg entrepreneur Corey Fenton is a busy guy getting busier all the time. He is the owner of Virginia Grounds, a landscaping company, as well as the operator of Jamestown Discovery, which offers river tours departing from the James City County marina. He has now hung out another shingle: proprietor, with business partner William Palmer, of Williamsburg on Wheels, a new Segway and e-bike rental and tour operation that is being run out of Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road.
WAVY News 10
Checking Accounts That Fit Your Life
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Making your money work for you can start with a checking account that fits your lifestyle. Lisa Church, from ABNB Federal Credit Union has details about their wide array of checking accounts. ABNB Federal Credit Union. 757-523-5300. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Virginia Business
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction
Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid rent or vacate...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
Newport News Police Department to hold all-day hiring event
The Newport News Police Department said it's holding its first all-day hiring event on Oct. 22. According to the event flyer, applications and tests can be completed on the same day.
Months before tenant found dead, Newport News received reports of people living at SeaView lofts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the still condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex may have read a different headline about their former home Monday morning. Almost four months after safety violations forced residents out in July, Newport News authorities found a man dead inside the apartment complex. They believe...
Virginia Beach business owners remain hopeful after weekend of Neptune Festival activities
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many Virginia Beach businesses felt the impact of not having portions of the Neptune Festival this year. But it didn’t stop folks from coming out to help some local shops that depend on big events. The impact of the last week’s cancellation of the...
WSET
The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
Crews respond to residential fire on Woodfin Rd. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, crews responded to a reported house fire around 9:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Woodfin Road.
Comments / 0