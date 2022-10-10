ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Newport News, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Newport News, VA
Government
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Open In Coliseum Central

HAMPTON-Several new businesses celebrated openings within the past month in the section of Hampton known as Coliseum Central. The new establishments include a hair salon, a car wash, and a boba tea business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Helping Seniors with open Enrollment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts October 15th and runs through December 7th. April Smith, from Optima Health, has more on the different types of coverage available and how to get enrolled. Optima Health. 1-833-OPTIMA-4 (1-833-678-4624 ) This segment of The Hampton Roads Show...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Newport News Experts
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bike Business Shifts Into High Gear In and Around Williamsburg’s Trails

JAMES CITY-Williamsburg entrepreneur Corey Fenton is a busy guy getting busier all the time. He is the owner of Virginia Grounds, a landscaping company, as well as the operator of Jamestown Discovery, which offers river tours departing from the James City County marina. He has now hung out another shingle: proprietor, with business partner William Palmer, of Williamsburg on Wheels, a new Segway and e-bike rental and tour operation that is being run out of Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Checking Accounts That Fit Your Life

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Making your money work for you can start with a checking account that fits your lifestyle. Lisa Church, from ABNB Federal Credit Union has details about their wide array of checking accounts. ABNB Federal Credit Union. 757-523-5300. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
POQUOSON, VA
WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy