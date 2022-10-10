ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: Drone Strikes To World War III Threats, What You Need To Know

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine continued for 232nd day, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office saying that critical infrastructure facilities were hit by Russian drone strikes early on Thursday. "Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Zelenskyy's presidential office,...
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech

Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
Putin's Mouthpiece Warns Of 'Guaranteed Escalation To The Third World War' If Ukraine Joins NATO

Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III. What Happened: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, on Thursday told the state TASS news agency in an interview.
Instagram Expands Testing Of AI Age Verification Tool Globally After US Rollout

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram has expanded the AI-powered Age Verification Program to additional countries, including India and Brazil. What Happened: Instagram has updated its official blog post, saying that the platform is expanding the AI-powered Age Verification Program to India and Brazil. It will roll out the mechanism to the U.K. and EU before the end of the year.
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
Joe Biden Vows Consequences Against Saudi Arabia, Philips Warns Lower Sales & Profit, Intel Explores Substantial Job Cuts: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 12

Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face' Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'. President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, indicating that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. In an...
China Censors 'Beijing' On Social Media As Protestors Fill Internet With Anti-Xi-Jinping Content

China censored the word “Beijing” on social media after photos and videos of a rare public protest against President Xi Jinping surfaced online. What Happened: Days ahead of the crucial National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, where Xi is expected to win an unprecedented third term as the leader of the CCP, two banners blasting the president were unfurled in northwestern Beijing, reported Bloomberg.
