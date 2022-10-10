Read full article on original website
Taiwan Says Xi Jinping Is Learning From Putin's War In Ukraine To Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies
Taiwan on Wednesday said Xi Jinping is gaining experience from Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against the island nation. What Happened: A senior Taiwanese security official said China is watching the war in Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan and is preparing itself to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim, reported Reuters.
Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: Drone Strikes To World War III Threats, What You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine continued for 232nd day, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office saying that critical infrastructure facilities were hit by Russian drone strikes early on Thursday. "Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Zelenskyy's presidential office,...
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech
Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
Putin's Mouthpiece Warns Of 'Guaranteed Escalation To The Third World War' If Ukraine Joins NATO
Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III. What Happened: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, on Thursday told the state TASS news agency in an interview.
Benzinga
Putin Is 'Signing A Suicide Note' If He Uses Nuclear Weapons, Warns Former National Security Advisor
The threat of nuclear conflict has been elevated in recent months as the war in Ukraine continues. One former U.S. security advisor is speaking out about the potential ramifications of nuclear weapons. What Happened: With Elon Musk and others sounding the alarm that a nuclear war could be imminent, a...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast on Tuesday...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Elon Musk Says 'Unreasonable' To Fund Starlink In Ukraine After Report Said SpaceX Asked Pentagon To Foot The Bill
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
Will Putin Use Nuclear Weapons? Biden Thinks Russian Leader 'Has Miscalculated Significantly'
U.S. President Joe Biden thinks his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will not use a tactical nuclear weapon in his war against Ukraine. What Happened: "I don’t think he will," Biden said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday, replying to a question about how realistic he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon.
Instagram Expands Testing Of AI Age Verification Tool Globally After US Rollout
Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram has expanded the AI-powered Age Verification Program to additional countries, including India and Brazil. What Happened: Instagram has updated its official blog post, saying that the platform is expanding the AI-powered Age Verification Program to India and Brazil. It will roll out the mechanism to the U.K. and EU before the end of the year.
Ukraine Gets 150 Starlinks From Poland While Elon Musk Says He Can No Longer Afford To Give The Kits Away For Free
Ukraine said it received 150 sets of SpaceX’s Starlink from Poland hours before Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk told the U.S. to pay for the high-speed internet services because it can no longer afford to give it to Ukraine for free. What Happened: Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of...
'We Remain Open To Negotiations': Did Kremlin Comments Trigger Market Reversal Thursday After Hot CPI Data Sparked Steep Selloff?
Many were surprised to see the markets turn positive on Thursday after the Labor Department reported an 8.2% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for September, which sent the SPDR S&P 500 SPY tumbling lower in premarket trading. But Thursday's hot CPI data may not be the only thing moving markets.
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
Elon Musk's 'Special Administrative Zone' Remarks Anger Taiwan's Military, Says No More Tesla 'Purchases'
Days after Elon Musk suggested that Xi Jinping should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan,” the Taiwanese minister said its military would not buy more Tesla Inc. TSLA cars. What Happened: Taiwan’s Minister of Board of Military Operations Chiu Kuo Cheng told a legislative session that...
Joe Biden Vows Consequences Against Saudi Arabia, Philips Warns Lower Sales & Profit, Intel Explores Substantial Job Cuts: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 12
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face' Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'. President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, indicating that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. In an...
Saudi Arabia Says Team Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision By A Month, But It Would've Had 'Negative Consequences'
Saudi Arabia has hinted that the Biden Administration had suggested delaying the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to reduce its production output by a month, which it believed “would have had negative economic consequences.”. Saudi Statement: “The Government of the Kingdom...
WhatsApp Head Goes After Telecom Companies, Says Sending 'SMS Message Is Not A Small Risk'
Meta Platform Inc.'s META WhatsApp head Will Cathcart targeted telecom companies through a series of tweets on Friday. What Happened: Cathcart drew comparisons between WhatsApp and SMS. He said, unlike SMS, “messages sent on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted to prevent any third party” from accessing users’ private conversations.
United Airlines Close To Finalizing Triple-Digit Order For Widebody Jets
United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL is likely closing in on order for more than 100 widebody jets as it considers offers for Boeing Co’s BA 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE’s EADSY A350. When finalized, the deal would be one of the largest ever purchases made for long-range aircraft.
American-JetBlue Alliance Antitrust Case Gains Steam As Court Seeks More Documents
Lawyers from the U.S. Justice Department have spent weeks arguing that an alliance between American Airlines Group, Inc AAL and JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU would cost consumers $700 million. The government alleged that a partnership between American and JetBlue, known as the Northeast Alliance, would offer them outsized control over...
China Censors 'Beijing' On Social Media As Protestors Fill Internet With Anti-Xi-Jinping Content
China censored the word “Beijing” on social media after photos and videos of a rare public protest against President Xi Jinping surfaced online. What Happened: Days ahead of the crucial National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, where Xi is expected to win an unprecedented third term as the leader of the CCP, two banners blasting the president were unfurled in northwestern Beijing, reported Bloomberg.
