ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Tigers, Grizzlies saw disappointing weekend losses

By Ray Padilla, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVGml_0iTU2cVL00

After a weekend filled with sports — Grizzlies, Tigers, high school and 901 FC games — most Memphians are back to another regular work week. But let’s take a moment to recap what happened.

On Friday we saw losses from both the Grizzlies' preseason game against Miami Heat (111-108) and Memphis football’s stinging defeat against Houston (33-32).

During both games, the home-town teams began with a promising start at FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. However, both Houston and Miami came back to secure their respective victories.

Our Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole gives us some takeaways from Memphis’ first preseason loss and our Tigers' football beat writer Evan Barnes tells us what we learned as Memphis’ four-game winning streak ended in heartbreak.

This weekend wasn’t all bad for Memphist, though, as 901 FC claimed it win over the New York Red Bulls II (2-1) at AutoZone Park lSunday night.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Tigers, Grizzlies saw disappointing weekend losses

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News

Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon. Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season. Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26. Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers#New York Red Bulls Ii#The Grizzlies#Basketball#Sports#Memphians
NBC Sports

Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary

It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ESPN

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy