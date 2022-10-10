Memphis Tigers, Grizzlies saw disappointing weekend losses

After a weekend filled with sports — Grizzlies, Tigers, high school and 901 FC games — most Memphians are back to another regular work week. But let’s take a moment to recap what happened.

On Friday we saw losses from both the Grizzlies' preseason game against Miami Heat (111-108) and Memphis football’s stinging defeat against Houston (33-32).

During both games, the home-town teams began with a promising start at FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. However, both Houston and Miami came back to secure their respective victories.

Our Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole gives us some takeaways from Memphis’ first preseason loss and our Tigers' football beat writer Evan Barnes tells us what we learned as Memphis’ four-game winning streak ended in heartbreak.

This weekend wasn’t all bad for Memphist, though, as 901 FC claimed it win over the New York Red Bulls II (2-1) at AutoZone Park lSunday night.

