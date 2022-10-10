Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
Yardbarker
Jets Sending Ville Heinola to the AHL is a Mistake
The Winnipeg Jets have begun finalizing their opening night roster. The roster will need to be finalized on Tuesday, and they will get in a few skates before their opening game on Friday against the New York Rangers. One decision they made on Monday was to send Ville Heinola down...
Yardbarker
Watch: Bruins' David Pastrnak uses beautiful spin move to beat Capitals' Darcy Kuemper
Pastrnak brought the puck off the left-corner wall. He fended off Capitals’ Dylan Strome and split Aliaksei Protas before spinning around and ripping a shot in front of Martin Fehervary through the five-hole of Kuemper. The amazing shot stunned the pro-Capitals crowd at Capital One Arena. Boston took a...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts , assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Yardbarker
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
Yardbarker
Oilers Linked to Both Toews & Klingberg
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to enter the 2022-23 season, general manager Ken Holland has done everything in his power to bolster his lineup for head coach Jay Woodcroft. Given their now tricky salary cap situation, most would expect the long-time general manager to be finished when it comes to making moves, though according to one highly credible insider, that may not be the case.
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 10/12/22 vs Seattle Kraken
The 2022-23 season is finally here. For the second straight campaign, the Anaheim Ducks open their season at home to take on the Seattle Kraken. Home openers have been rare in Ducks’ franchise history, as this will only be their eighth in nearly 30 years. For as rare as...
Yardbarker
Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal
Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine leaves season opener early with upper body injury
The injury occurred midway through the second period when Laine and Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce came together along the boards when trying to retrieve the puck. Laine slightly beats Pesce to the boards, and the two collided awkwardly with Pesce making contact with Laine’s arm along the glass, which likely caused the injury. The team announced that Laine was ruled out around five minutes after the injury occurred, which probably isn’t a good sign for the injury being a minor one.
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
Yardbarker
Sabres open with Kyle Okposo in tow vs. Senators
Captain Kyle Okposo will be on the ice Thursday night when the Buffalo Sabres opener their season against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Okposo's availability for the opener was in question after he sustained an upper-body injury in a preseason game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 4. "Yeah, he won't...
FOX Sports
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
The Hockey Writers
Arizona Coyotes 2022-23 Season Preview
The Arizona Coyotes officially kick off year two of their current rebuild as they begin their 2022-23 campaign on Thursday night in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. With the team set on the focus of development and rebuilding, we get you caught up on everything Coyotes related ahead of Thursday night’s season debut.
Hurricanes recall Jordan Martinook after making salary cap moves
After clearing waivers a few days ago, beloved forward Jordan Martinook is back up on an NHL roster with the Carolina Hurricanes. Evidently, the team has made the salary cap moves necessary to accommodate him on the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team assigned forward Jamieson Rees and...
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Predators Bolster Hockey Operations Staff to Start 2022-23 Season
Nashville GM David Poile Discusses Recent Additions to Hockey Ops, Continued Growth of Organization. Take a minute and think back to your favorite hockey moment. Maybe it was a hat trick, or a come-from-behind win. Maybe it was a game-winning goal in triple overtime. Or maybe you were lucky enough to see a childhood hero lift the Stanley Cup.
