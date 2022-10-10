The injury occurred midway through the second period when Laine and Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce came together along the boards when trying to retrieve the puck. Laine slightly beats Pesce to the boards, and the two collided awkwardly with Pesce making contact with Laine’s arm along the glass, which likely caused the injury. The team announced that Laine was ruled out around five minutes after the injury occurred, which probably isn’t a good sign for the injury being a minor one.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO