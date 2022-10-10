ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Kicking myself I didn’t move faster’: fear and panic grips housing market

The phone has all but stopped ringing at Mullucks estate agent in Bishop’s Stortford – except for calls from buyers with bad news about collapsing chains. Since the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget two weeks ago, a chill has spread through the Hertfordshire commuter town’s housing market. Viewing numbers, house prices and client confidence are all cooling rapidly after lenders pulled thousands of mortgage deals, only to return with far pricier interest rates.
The Typical Down Payment for a House Has Doubled in Just 3 Years

The median down payment on homes in major U.S. markets doubled in the last three years — far outpacing the rise of house prices themselves. In May and June 2022, the median down payment for home purchases by buyers with mortgages hit a peak of around $66,000, according to a new analysis of 40 metro areas from real estate brokerage Redfin.
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
morningbrew.com

Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)

At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
ConsumerAffairs

Renters can build credit through new Fannie Mae rent reporting program

While the prices of homes have made purchasing harder, and rent prices are also on the rise, the housing market seems to be a lose-lose situation for many consumers. To help ease the burden for renters, and improve their credit long-term, Fannie Mae has created a new program – the Multifamily Positive Rent Payment Reporting program. Under the program, owners of multifamily homes have the opportunity to record on-time rent payments through third-party vendors, which can in turn help bolster their renters’ credit scores.
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
News Channel 25

Why many millennials don't want family heirlooms

By 2030, millennials will inherit over $68 trillion from their baby boomer parents. This is the greatest wealth transfer from generation to generation ever seen. While millennials are on track to inherit a good chunk of change, one thing they aren't as interested in inheriting is family heirlooms. As lifestyles...
invezz.com

Bad news is good news for the stock market

Stocks started the week with their best two-day period in two years, after worse-than-expected jobs numbers. Bad news reduces chances of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in future, which sends stocks upwards. Does it make sense that the Federal Reserve is dictating stock markets this much?. We live...
