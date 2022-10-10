ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Microsoft To $325? Plus This Analyst Sees BlackRock Dropping By 15%

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $354 to $325. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $233.50 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. BLK from $495 to $481. BlackRock shares fell 0.2% to $565.00 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Securities lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

UnitedHealth Q3 Beat Street, Raises FY22 Profit Guidance

UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH has reported Q3 FY22 sales of $80.89 billion, up 12% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $80.50 billion. The company said Q3 growth was driven by continued expansion in the number of people served throughout UnitedHealthcare and in the value-based care initiatives at Optum Health. Adjusted EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Volatile Today

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower after the company provided revenue expectations update for 2022. The company believes that its prior full year 2022 revenue guidance of $900 million to $925 million could be 5% to 10% lower for the year. Plug Power said via press release it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Lays Off 110 Employees To 'Trim Expenses:' WSJ

Bitcoin BTC/USD trading platform NYDIG laid off about a third of its employees on Sep. 22, which numbered around 110, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. What Happened: The company executives told the laid-off employees that it took the decision to cut down on expenses and to focus on more businesses, the WSJ report said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dutch Bros, American Tower And This Manufacturing Company Feature On CNBC's Final Trade

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said American Tower Corp’s AMT stock had declined by 40% on “fears of FX and interest rates.” The company has long-term contracts, is “about data and voice all around the world and that number is increasing with time” and, with escalation clauses in their contracts, the stock is “overdone and is a buy here,” she added.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Insights

Morgan Stanley MS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was down $1.77 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
