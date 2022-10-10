Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Microsoft To $325? Plus This Analyst Sees BlackRock Dropping By 15%
Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $354 to $325. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $233.50 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. BLK from $495 to $481. BlackRock shares fell 0.2% to $565.00 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Securities lowered...
Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving DRAM Fundamentals, Analyst Anticipates
Loop Capital analyst Charles Park initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc MU with a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Memory remains a cyclical industry, and since peaking in 3Q21, the industry has been in a prolonged downturn and accelerated in recent months. Park writes that DRAM fundamentals...
UnitedHealth Q3 Beat Street, Raises FY22 Profit Guidance
UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH has reported Q3 FY22 sales of $80.89 billion, up 12% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $80.50 billion. The company said Q3 growth was driven by continued expansion in the number of people served throughout UnitedHealthcare and in the value-based care initiatives at Optum Health. Adjusted EPS...
Why Plug Power Shares Are Volatile Today
Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower after the company provided revenue expectations update for 2022. The company believes that its prior full year 2022 revenue guidance of $900 million to $925 million could be 5% to 10% lower for the year. Plug Power said via press release it...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening
Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
Bull Market In Chinese Stocks Like Alibaba Is Round The Corner, Hedge Funds Say
Top Chinese macro hedge fund Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center said the nation's stocks rout had run its course, predicting a bull market is around the corner. The firm rebuilt net-long positions in the mainland-traded A-share market to 40%, according to its September investor letter, Bloomberg reports. The firm had...
Why IMARA Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares rose 80.1% to $0.4161 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday. CONNEXA, last month, announced a $5.0 million private placement. Zovio Inc ZVO rose 16.8% to $0.1690 in pre-market trading. Eargo, Inc. EAR rose 16.5% to $0.8269 in pre-market trading. Eargo announced...
Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Lays Off 110 Employees To 'Trim Expenses:' WSJ
Bitcoin BTC/USD trading platform NYDIG laid off about a third of its employees on Sep. 22, which numbered around 110, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. What Happened: The company executives told the laid-off employees that it took the decision to cut down on expenses and to focus on more businesses, the WSJ report said.
NFT Prices Are Plummeting: CoinShares Has An AI Bot To Determine What's Fair
Digital asset management platform CoinShares has announced the launch of an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) bot called ‘CoinSharesNFTAi’ that can help nonfungible token (NFT) traders calculate fair prices. Why It’s Important: “Pricing NFTs is no easy task. Their value is volatile and millions of them are available on...
Dutch Bros, American Tower And This Manufacturing Company Feature On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said American Tower Corp’s AMT stock had declined by 40% on “fears of FX and interest rates.” The company has long-term contracts, is “about data and voice all around the world and that number is increasing with time” and, with escalation clauses in their contracts, the stock is “overdone and is a buy here,” she added.
Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Insights
Morgan Stanley MS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was down $1.77 billion from the same...
