Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection with a purchase of a boat in 2016.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue announced Monday that Lance Cunningham, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion resulting from underreporting the purchase price of a boat he registered with the Knox County Clerk’s Office in 2016.

He was placed on a one-year unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the State.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage

in fraudulent activity,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment

underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

Cunningham is the owner and general manager of the Lance Cunningham Ford dealership and repair shop located on Clinton Highway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.