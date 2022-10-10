ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeG0q_0iTU1LaT00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection with a purchase of a boat in 2016.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue announced Monday that Lance Cunningham, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion resulting from underreporting the purchase price of a boat he registered with the Knox County Clerk’s Office in 2016.

Union County deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle

He was placed on a one-year unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the State.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage
in fraudulent activity,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment
underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

Safety improvements to dangerous Halls intersection nearly complete

Cunningham is the owner and general manager of the Lance Cunningham Ford dealership and repair shop located on Clinton Highway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 18

Lifesaver
3d ago

I'm not surprised he's a con! Charged my over $700 for a spart plug. I hope they give it to him like he does his previous customers.

Reply(5)
2
Related
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Car Dealership#State#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
WATE

Deadly shooting victim identified

The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge

TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

7 hospitalized for smoke inhalation following West Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department said multiple people were rescued following an apartment fire in West Knoxville Thursday night. KFD shared that at 8:44 p.m., Knox County 911 began receiving calls about a fire on Flanders Lane at The Country Day Apartments. While on route, both KFD and Knoxville Police receive reports […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility

YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

Early Thursday morning October 6, 2022, Pineville Officer Patrick Brooks responded to a possible vehicle collision on Highway 25E. Once on scene, the officer found the 2022 VW MVP against the guardrail in the southbound lane facing northbound. Officer Brooks made contact with the driver, 45-year-old David Anthony Hale of Lexington, who was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle which was still in gear and running.
PINEVILLE, KY
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy