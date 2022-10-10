Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Red Oak schools pleased with facilities assessment progress
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are pleased with the progress on the district's comprehensive facilities assessment. In June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture out of Omaha to conduct the roughly $30,000 assessment to gauge and develop a 5-10 year plan and outlook for the district regarding its facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the first couple of months of the assessment have been going well.
kmaland.com
Page County board brainstorming possible jail locations
(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County regarding a new county jail location. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who recently met with the jail committee to discuss their possibilities. The board previously hired Samuels Group to perform the schematic and design phase of the process, which includes determining where the facility would be located. But, Holmes says they are still currently in a brainstorming phase of choosing a 5-10 acre area the county could purchase.
kmaland.com
Clarinda board approves first reading of policy primers
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials, like many KMAland school districts, are adjusting their policies to reflect recently passed laws and discussions at the state house. Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, by a 4-0 vote, the Clarinda School Board approved the first reading of Iowa Association of School Board recommended policy primers for several of the board's policies. Among several others, the board approved open enrollment procedures for receiving and sending students. Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year, signed an updated law removing a March 1 deadline to submit an open enrollment request. However, Board Member Paul Boysen did have some concerns with a reason for rejecting an open enrollment request into the district as a "lack of classroom space."
kmaland.com
Dean Mather, 85, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Linden Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri. Linden Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 2:00 P.M. Visitation End: 3:00 P.M. Memorials: American Cancer Society or Linden Christian Church, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
kicdam.com
kmaland.com
James E. Jochim, 89, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
kmaland.com
Darlene M. Carpenter, 91 of Red Oak
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Darlene passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County, Mills County rail projects receive IDOT funding
(KMAland) -- Two railroad-related projects in KMAland are among the recipients of a loan-grant program targeted at rail infrastructure through the Iowa Department of Transportation. The Iowa Transportation Commission announced $6.3 million in funding for six applicants Tuesday through the Iowa Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program. Amanda Martin is...
kmaland.com
Shen council makes water tower servicing change
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are making a change in the servicing of its water tower. By a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a termination of its maintenance agreement with Veola North America – formerly known as Suez-Utility Services of Georgia. By that same vote, council members approved a one-year full-service maintenance agreement with Maguire Iron, Incorporated for $17,450. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council the Maguire contract is about $1,000 cheaper than the contract with Veola.
KCCI.com
kmaland.com
Glenwood seeks grant money for facade improvements
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials are hoping to "wake up" the downtown business district with a major facelift project. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Glenwood City Council approved a resolution establishing boundaries for phase one of the city's facade improvement project, and authorized and directed Mayor Ron Kohn to apply to the state's Community Development Block Grant program for assistance in a downtown revitalization program. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the city is targeting the downtown square for storefront improvements.
kmaland.com
Darrell Paul Otte, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Service:MemorialName:Charlotte Baker Pronunciation: Age:84 From:Villisca, Iowa Previous: Day…
KCCI.com
KETV.com
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/13): Treynor, Palmyra claim conference tournament titles
(KMAland) -- Treynor and Palmyra won conference tournaments, St. Albert and Kuemper won in five, Tri-Center had a strong night, Shenandoah had a big night at the net, East Atchison and Rock Port grabbed Ws and more from KMAland volleyball on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-12-14.
kmaland.com
Red Oak board backs boiler replacement change orders
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed some slight changes to a boiler replacement project. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a set of change orders on the Junior-Senior High School STEAM Center boiler system replacement amounting to $15,070. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the additional expenses bring the total cost for the project, contracted with the Ray Martin Company, to roughly $178,000. He adds the change orders address some additional findings discovered after the board initially awarded the contract.
