N.J. reports 1,605 COVID cases, 5 deaths. Seven-day average for positive tests ticks down.
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,605 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths as transmission levels remained steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.91 on Thursday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
N.J. doctor who fought for compassionate end-of-life care dies at 93
Dr. Joseph Fennelly, a physician and ethicist from Morris County who became a prominent figure in the “right to die” movement after his involvement in the landmark Quinlan case, has died. He was 93. Fennelly, an internist who lived in Madison, died Tuesday following a long illness, according...
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
The drunken tale of applejack, N.J.’s oldest booze and ultimate fall spirit
Have you ever found yourself in the middle of an overcrowded New Jersey apple orchard, picking fruit with the kids, swatting at bees and wishing you could sip something a little stronger than the cider at the farm store?. Well, your spirit savior this fall should be applejack, New Jersey’s...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
wrnjradio.com
Electric vehicle fires spark New Jersey lawmaker to introduce bill requiring further training for firefighters, EMTs
NEW JERSEY – South Jersey EMT and lawmaker, Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, is concerned about the growing number of electric vehicle fires as sales soar and storms surge. The risks these fires pose to firefighters and EMTs prompted her to introduce a bill that would require New Jersey’s Division...
Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
You might run into Bill Spadea at these NJ restaurants
Howell, Springfield, Pequannock, Toms River, Haddon Heights, and Montclair are all on the list for the next week of events. As you know, my wife Jodi and I are making the rounds around the state meeting and greeting thousands of New Jerseyans. The message is simple. We need better policies...
Is the area where you live in NJ facing a new increased risk of flooding?
With flooding issues becoming increasingly common in New Jersey, a plan is moving forward to alert Garden State residents about possible dangers they may face from floods before they buy a house or rent an apartment. State Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is sponsoring a measure, S3110 that would require home...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
phillyvoice.com
Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects. The 8,600-square-foot...
Huge health insurance increase could spur N.J. property tax hikes, layoffs, local leaders warn Murphy
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is under fire from local government leaders and some state lawmakers as municipalities and counties in New Jersey grapple with an unprecedented double-digit rate increase on premiums for state health benefit plans. New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes...
These are the N.J. towns where homes are selling the fastest
Finding a home to buy has been difficult and one of the driving forces behind the recent red-hot real estate market. Demand was high and inventory was low. And despite the cool down going on now there still isn’t much to choose from. Statewide there were 2.7 months’ supply...
mercerme.com
SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday
PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
