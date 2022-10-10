ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
