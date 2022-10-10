Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
Essence
One Location, Two Ways: Costa Rica Is The Perfect Eco-Friendly Adventure Or Luxe Beach Getaway
Costa Rica has been a Black girl hotspot travel destination for quite some time, and the reasons why are rather simple: there’s something for every type of traveler. Costa Rica has been a Black girl hotspot travel destination for quite some time, and the reasons why are rather simple: there’s something for every type of traveler.
RELATED PEOPLE
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
Yahoo!
Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says
Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
These 4 luxurious Arizona spa resorts were named among the best in the US
Arizona has no shortage of spa resorts for people looking for a relaxing escape. Some of these destinations just received national recognition among the nation's best. Conde Nast Traveler released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards results, compiled based on readers' favorite travel experiences. It recognized four Arizona spa resorts - two in Tucson, one in Sedona and one in Carefree - among its list of the 19 best destination spas in the U.S.
Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Just keep those margaritas coming: why the all-inclusive holiday is making a comeback
Name: All-inclusive holidays. Age: Approximately 70 years. Appearance: Your next trip. Ugh, I don’t think so. You are wrong. The all-inclusive holiday is destined to be the must-have break of 2023. But aren’t they really naff? Tell me, what exactly is so naff about an all-inclusive? Is it being...
vinlove.net
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Costa Rica All Inclusive Packages
Costa Rica has become 2022’s holiday hotspot. For those seeking to sink into a slower pace, there are now hundreds of package vacation deals on the market, but which to choose?. Between its tropical beaches, staggering biodiversity and scintillating culture, it’s a wonder we haven’t all been holidaying in...
Crowne Plaza Lima
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Explore Peru’s beautiful capital city with Crowne Plaza Lima. The inviting and sophisticated property, located in the upscale Miraflores district, is an optimal choice for a fun filled family holiday. We were warmly welcomed upon arrival and felt instantly at home in our cozy and spacious Triple Room. The incredible team at Crowne Plaza were always on hand to ensure we had a stay to remember. Concierge services can organise a variety of tours around the city including an educational day with Routes of Peru in Lima’s historic centre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drifttravel.com
Graubunden Invites You to Vacation Like the Swiss
While headline-grabbers St. Moritz and Davos tend to take the spotlight, Graubunden suggests moving just a bit off the beaten path and vacation like the Swiss—no matter what time of year they travel. Graubunden is located in southwestern Switzerland, bordering Italy and Austria. It has a rich history that...
teenink.com
Sick in Cancun
“Are we almost there yet?” I groaned moving around in my seat. “Only a few more minutes.” My sister replied, leaning her head back onto her neck pillow. She looked tired so I stopped asking. I leaned my head against the window sighing because even a few more minutes felt like hours to me. It was worse because it was so cold on the plane. A freezing plane is not good for when you have a sore throat and a slight headache. We have been on this plane for a good 4 hours and it feels as if a day has passed by. Luckily, the staff handed out mini pretzels just as we were almost to our destination so that took my mind off of counting down the minutes.
hotelnewsme.com
ANTICIPATION BUILDS FOR OPENING OF STUNNING ADDRESS BEACH RESORT BAHRAIN.
11 October 2022, Bahrain: The countdown has begun to one of the most significant hospitality openings of the year, Address Beach Resort Bahrain – a jewel in the crown for Emaar, standing proudly on the spectacular shores of Marassi Al Bahrain. In just a matter of weeks, the property...
Villa Barranco by Ananay Hotels
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this property. Villa Barranco, located in Lima’s bohemian Barranco district, offers the discerning traveller a beautiful boutique experience during their stay in the vibrant city. We loved the classic, delicately restored 1920’s house boasting characteristic guest rooms and suites, inviting living spaces, and a tranquil garden. The staff were instantly welcoming, helping us with tips about the surrounding area and ensuring we had a comfortable stay.
msn.com
Mexico deal alert: fly to Puerto Vallarta for as low as $220 round-trip
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. While many travelers are always on the lookout for great deals to Cancun, Mexico, the country has plenty of other great destinations full of luxurious resorts and beach access. One such place is Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s west coast. And right now, you can find some great deals from a handful of U.S. cities that could bolster your fall calendar or allow you to escape to a warmer climate for a few days during the cold winter months.
Comments / 0