“Are we almost there yet?” I groaned moving around in my seat. “Only a few more minutes.” My sister replied, leaning her head back onto her neck pillow. She looked tired so I stopped asking. I leaned my head against the window sighing because even a few more minutes felt like hours to me. It was worse because it was so cold on the plane. A freezing plane is not good for when you have a sore throat and a slight headache. We have been on this plane for a good 4 hours and it feels as if a day has passed by. Luckily, the staff handed out mini pretzels just as we were almost to our destination so that took my mind off of counting down the minutes.

