KXLY
Wacky, warm weather continues into weekend – Mark
We’re seeing dry conditions with above-average temperatures, and chilly overnight lows. The pattern will hold through the weekend. A few clouds rolling over, and very mild day ahead. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Our run of very warm and sunny conditions continue today and through the weekend. Our...
KXLY
No sign of mid-October weather in this warm, sunny forecast – Kris
We are tracking a strong ridge of high pressure that is going to keep the 70s and the sunshine going for Friday, the weekend, and right on into next week. You’ve probably got the hang of these cool mornings and warm afternoons by now. Send the kids out the door with a sweatshirt, but they might leave it on the playground as temperatures soar into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Enjoy!
KXLY
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
'Bigger and better': Neon Jungle returns Friday to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — This year's Neon Jungle will be bigger, better and brighter when it opens at 5 p.m. Friday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Last year, a lot of people were saying they wanted it to be...
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
inlander.com
The Cliff/Cannon neighborhood on Spokane's lower South Hill could get historic protections — if homeowners want it
With its yellow trim and red brick columns, the Hans Moldenhauer House stands as a testament to the storied history of Spokane's historic Cliff/Cannon neighborhood. Constructed in 1918, the home derives its name from one of its more remarkable owners, German musicologist Hans Moldenhauer. Moldenhauer moved to Spokane in 1939...
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
KHQ Right Now
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the...
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
Coeur d'Alene new updated sign code takes effect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Call it a sign of the times. The city of Coeur d’Alene’s new sign code is in effect. That means, among other things, business owners must now apply for permits in order to temporarily place the A-frame signs commonly seen on sidewalks downtown.
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
