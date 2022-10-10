ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

Ado Soul Fan Fest

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) — Many families don’t get together outside of holidays. Ado Soul Music will be hosting a Fam Fest on Oct. 29 to help these families and businesses in the community get together outside of the holidays. The event will begin at 11 a.m. in Hebert Washington Park. There will be drawings for free iPad minis, cakewalks for the kids, and more.
CHARENTON, LA
KLFY.com

85th International Crowley Rice Festival begins Oct. 20

CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20. The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526. The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage...
CROWLEY, LA
wrkf.org

Le Grand Hoorah in Eunice celebrates community traditions with Cajun music and a hog roast

Later this week, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicks off in Lafayette. But this biannual celebration of Cajun music and culture is far from the only festival of its kind. In late September, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber traveled to Lakeview Park and Beach in Eunice, Louisiana to attend Le Grand Hoorah. She brought back this story on the more intimate festival and hog roast.
EUNICE, LA
KLFY.com

Rice Festival Blood Drive

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Vitalant is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are encouraged to donate. There will be an opportunity to donate at the International Rice Festival Blood Drive on Monday Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will get a ride bracelet and bag of rice while supplies last.
CROWLEY, LA
KLFY News 10

Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival

Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
SCOTT, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kvol1330.com

Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is taking over Girard Park starting this Friday! The entire park will be covered with tents, stages, and good times. The traditional Cutting of the Boudin will start at 5 pm at Scène Ma Louisiane. Right after music begins with Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun. The festival is a three-day event.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats: Jett’s, Jak’s, Cravin Boudin, KOK, and Creole Lunch Box

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This week on Acadiana Eats, we are starting to feature the restaurants that will be present at the Acadiana Eats Festival. Today’s feature includes Jett’s Crawfish, Jak’s Donuts, Cravin Boudin, KOK Wings & Things, and Creole Lunch Box. The Acadiana Eats Festival...
SCOTT, LA
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY.com

Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Travelodge Motel added to Oil Center Cultural District; See the new plans for the building

The former Travelodge motel and other buildings along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette were approved to be part of the Oil Center Cultural District. The office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the expansion of the district’s boundaries for the district to include buildings near the intersection of Pinhook Road and Travis Street.

