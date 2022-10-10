ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Gymnastics: Statewide performance list for Oct. 14

The 2022 gymnastics season continues to march on and we are starting to see which gymnasts are springing to the forefront. The statewide performances lists are filling up as gymnasts start to make their marks and we measure them up to the rest of New Jersey’s best.
St. Augustine over Millville - Boys soccer recap

Salvatore Coppola’s first half goal proved to be the difference, as St. Augustine edged Millville 1-0 in Richland. Justin Ceccanecchio assisted the winning goal for the Hermits, who are 9-4-2 on the season. Millville fell to 6-5-1 on the season with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL
Washington Township over Clearview - Boys soccer recap

Savien Castro led the way with two assists as Washington Township defeated Clearview 2-1 in Washington Township. Sean Tarsatana and Dan Reistle also scored a goal each. Pete Louvaris had five saves. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, until Washington Township (9-3) scored in the second...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
High School
Education
Football
Sports
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
2 Stabbings Shake Up Central Jersey Town: Report

Two local men were attacked in a pair of back-to-back stabbings in South Brunswick, MyCentralJersey.com reported. At 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, police received a call from the first man seeking medical attention at the Home Depot on Route 1, South Brunswick Police Lt. Gene Rickle told the outlet, adding that this was not a random attack.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

