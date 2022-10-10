Read full article on original website
Who’s lighting it up? Top Non-Public A girls soccer season stat leaders as of Oct. 13
The season just hit the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Non-Public A stat leaders in...
Gymnastics: Statewide performance list for Oct. 14
The 2022 gymnastics season continues to march on and we are starting to see which gymnasts are springing to the forefront. The statewide performances lists are filling up as gymnasts start to make their marks and we measure them up to the rest of New Jersey’s best.
Behrens directs Schalick girls cross-country to Salem County title (PHOTOS)
The glory was all there for Taylor Behrens’ taking. As the top returning runner and the only athlete in the county to finish 5,000 meters in under 21 minutes, the sophomore on the Schalick High girls’ cross-country team was the obvious favorite, heading into the Salem County Championships Thursday in Pittsgrove Township.
St. Augustine over Millville - Boys soccer recap
Salvatore Coppola’s first half goal proved to be the difference, as St. Augustine edged Millville 1-0 in Richland. Justin Ceccanecchio assisted the winning goal for the Hermits, who are 9-4-2 on the season. Millville fell to 6-5-1 on the season with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL・
The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?. Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?. When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will...
Washington Township over Clearview - Boys soccer recap
Savien Castro led the way with two assists as Washington Township defeated Clearview 2-1 in Washington Township. Sean Tarsatana and Dan Reistle also scored a goal each. Pete Louvaris had five saves. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, until Washington Township (9-3) scored in the second...
NJ.com’s Gymnastics Top 10 for Oct. 14
Freehold Township remains at the top of the rankings after another undefeated week. There was some movement amongst the Top 10. Hillsborough jumps back in after taking down Scotch Plains-Fanwood, who dropped to No. 4.
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
Does Central Jersey Exist? Answer May Soon Officially Be ‘YES’
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask ten people in New Jersey, "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get ten very...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
2 Stabbings Shake Up Central Jersey Town: Report
Two local men were attacked in a pair of back-to-back stabbings in South Brunswick, MyCentralJersey.com reported. At 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, police received a call from the first man seeking medical attention at the Home Depot on Route 1, South Brunswick Police Lt. Gene Rickle told the outlet, adding that this was not a random attack.
The drunken tale of applejack, N.J.’s oldest booze and ultimate fall spirit
Have you ever found yourself in the middle of an overcrowded New Jersey apple orchard, picking fruit with the kids, swatting at bees and wishing you could sip something a little stronger than the cider at the farm store?. Well, your spirit savior this fall should be applejack, New Jersey’s...
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
N.J. weather: Torrential rain, damaging winds possible Thursday afternoon and evening
A windy, rainy afternoon and evening is expected in New Jersey on Thursday with some thunderstorms and flooding also possible. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., with “potential torrential rain and damaging winds” possible during the early to mid-evening, according to the National Weather Service.
