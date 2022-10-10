ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matt Rhule's firing should mark the end of NFL teams looking to college for coaching talent | Opinion

By Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Matt Rhule wasn't merely fired Monday by the Carolina Panthers . He was pretty much laughed out of the NFL, so hopelessly out of his depth that it would have been far more cruel to keep him around than hand him a check with several zeroes on the end and send him on his way now.

As an NFL coach, Rhule lost 11 of his last 12 games. His inability to put a competent offense on the field made him a punchline. The words stubborn and predictable stuck to him like plastic wrap. And from now until December, he’ll be the hottest candidate in all of college football.

For Nebraska, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech or some other school whose job hasn’t opened yet, Rhule will be about as sure of a bet as they could make. He completely turned around Temple in four years. He rebuilt scandal-ridden Baylor in three. For any school with decent resources, Rhule would offer hope of building a College Football Playoff contender.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

A GOOD MATCH: Nebraska should move fast to avoid missing chance to hire Matt Rhule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPIvH_0iTTzthL00
Matt Rhule lasted two-plus seasons as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

The fact that Rhule will be able to return to campus with a reported $40 million buyout and his choice of job shows why it was a no-brainer for him to take his shot in Carolina. But it also offers an old lesson for the NFL, which maybe owners will finally learn: Stop looking to college football for coaching candidates.

The NFL’s off-and-on fascination with coaches who have won big in the college ranks has a long and complicated history. But with Urban Meyer last year and Rhule this season crashing out of the league, the point has been driven home in a way that might finally resonate throughout the league: They may play the same sport in college, but it’s a vastly different game.

At various points over the last several years, there has been NFL buzz surrounding Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, LSU’s Brian Kelly, USC’s Lincoln Riley, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, Stanford’s David Shaw, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell.

All of them have been terrific football coaches. Any of them might defy the odds and work wonders in the NFL. But given what we’ve seen lately, why would an NFL team even go there?

Anyone familiar with Meyer’s career could have predicted what a trainwreck he turned out to be in Jacksonville. Being a paranoid control freak who motivates through intimidation and mind games might work with college kids, but it’s dead on arrival in a locker room full of professionals. His 11 months as an NFL coach went about as poorly as expected.

Rhule, on the other hand, looked like a reasonable NFL prospect. In college, he was known for being cutting edge, willing to embrace analytics and incorporate new ideas. He had also spent a year around the NFL as an assistant coach, so in theory, he came in with eyes wide open about the differences between the two levels.

And still, he didn’t even last 2 1/2 seasons.

Rhule's firing leaves just one coach — Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury — who was not primarily a product of the NFL’s coaching ladder. And at 2-3 this season, his job may not be particularly safe either.

None of this means that college is devoid of great football minds or that the NFL game is so advanced that you’d need a Rosetta Stone to navigate it.

What it does mean is that the jobs have probably never been more different.

As Nick Saban, Chip Kelly, Steve Spurrier, Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino can attest, there’s nothing new about successful college coaches struggling to adapt to the NFL.

But even as NFL teams remain enamored with certain concepts and trends that incubate in college football, the divide between what the two jobs require only grows bigger every year.

When you ask college coaches what percentage of their time they actually spend coaching these days, the answers are often shocking. As one coach’s agent recently told USA TODAY Sports, the amount of preparation from week to week has sunk to shockingly poor levels because of how much is asked of them on a daily basis.

So many of college coach’s precious hours these days are occupied by name, image and likeness deals, monitoring the transfer portal, media appearances, Twitter, booster functions, working on relationships, dealing with parents and quality control issues on their own staff that it’s difficult to find space for the actual football part.

Given the current environment, you can understand why a college coach would be drawn to an NFL job that is all about football 12 months a year. But for an NFL team, it’s hard to justify guaranteeing tens of millions of dollars anymore to a coach who has spent at least 50 percent of his time succeeding in areas that just aren’t relevant in their league.

It’s not a coincidence that most of the coaches who return from the NFL do very well in their second go-round in college. Even after going 15-17 with the Miami Dolphins, there was little doubt Saban would win national titles at Alabama. Spurrier made South Carolina into a nationally relevant program. Petrino had Arkansas on the verge of national title contention before being fired for off-field issues. Even Kelly has dragged UCLA back into the mix.

Rhule will undoubtedly do the same wherever he lands, which is why a school like Nebraska should do whatever it can to court him. He’s too good of a college coach not to succeed.

The NFL was just a different beast. There’s no shame in that for Rhule. But there should be a lesson in it for everyone else.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Rhule's firing should mark the end of NFL teams looking to college for coaching talent | Opinion

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Petrino
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Luke Fickell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Dolphins#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Georgia Tech#Baylor#Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Cleveland.com

What 4-star DB Dijon Johnson’s Florida commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dijon Johnson was once a major get as a top-100 defensive back commit in Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class. At the time he was viewed more as a quality find by Tim Walton early in the process before the world found out about him. The only problem is that the nation’s No. 96 player and No. 7 safety comes from Florida, and the Buckeyes had a strained history with the state when it comes to highly rated defensive backs. They can get them to commit, but they don’t always make it to Signing Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

638K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy