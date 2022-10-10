ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
New Study: Overdose deaths up 4% nationwide, up 24% in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A research group is saying another health crisis is impacting the United States, Outside of the Coronavirus pandemic. And we here in Idaho are experiencing it more than other states. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and the group Quote Wizard says overdose...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Despite Complaints, Idaho Home to One of the Best Cities to Drive In

Driving is one of the most frustrating things there is in the world. It can be your car having problems, traffic, other drivers doing stupid things, the weather, or any other number of things that cause us to hate and complain about being behind the wheel. Traffic in the Magic Valley isn't too bad compared to other places, but most of us find something or two to complain about. When it comes to city driving, there are usually more issues with more people in a close area. Driving through cities and towns can lead to more accidents, more distractions, and more frustration. We all know some cities, such as New York and Los Angeles are terrible to drive in, but what are the best and worst cities to drive through in the United States?
More Bad News for Idaho’s Marijuana Crowd

Dr. Leana S. Wen is a liberal. She wouldn’t object to the description. She was once the chief architect at an abortion mill called Planned Parenthood. Her devotion to the cause of infanticide landed her a gig on the editorial pages of Pravda-on-the-Potomac. Sometimes called the Washington Post. While Dr. Wen isn’t concerned about the safety of kids in the wombs of their mothers, she is concerned about those who managed to slip by the executioner and grew into teenagers.
Idaho Transgenders Sue IDHW Over Denial of Transition Surgery

With the help of Idaho Legal Services, two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, alleging Idaho conspired to deny them transition surgery. The case is already getting national attention from multiple media sources. The details of the case are emerging, and it involved...
Native Idaho insect commonly mistaken for Murder Hornet

The Asian Giant Hornet, nicknamed the Murder Hornet, was first seen in North America two years ago. Since then, Idahoans have reported seeing the insect but it is a case of mistaken identity. The black and orange striped Murder Hornet can be up to 2 inches long, making it the...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
