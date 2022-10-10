What candidates in Lexington-Richland 5 say about how they will run school district

After a controversial couple of years in the Chapin-Irmo area school district, nine candidates are running for seats on the Lexington-Richland 5 school board.

Four out of seven seats on the board will be up for grabs on Nov. 8, with two board members for the Lexington County side of the district and two for the Richland County side. The top two vote-getters in each county will serve on the board for the next four years.

One seat on the Lexington County side will be open as board chair Jan Hammond decided not to run for another term. Vice chair Ken Loveless is running for another term in Lexington County. He will face challengers Elizabeth Barnhardt, Renard Green, Scott Herring and Mike Satterfield. On the Richland side, incumbents Nikki Gardner and Tifani Moore are running again and being challenged by Kevin Scully and Kimberly Snipes.

Two other candidates, Joshua Lazenby and Brian Pratt, filed to run but have since dropped out of the race.

The State asked each candidate what they hope to do on the Lexington-Richland 5 school board. Here are their answers.

Lexington County seats

Elizabeth Barnhardt Provided

Elizabeth Barnhardt

Age : 30

Occupation : Business owner

Education : Some college

Political or civic experience : Missionary work

Campaign website : elizabethfordistrict5.com

Why are you running for the school board?

To be a representative voice for the parents and families of Lexington Richland 5 when it comes to the policy and decision making of the school board.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

My main priority would be to ask the necessary questions to come to an understanding of what has truly been going on within our school board for the past few years. Many things have been discussed regarding the ethics and finances of members of LR5, and I believe the community deserves the answers. I would also propose that a proper investigation be done into the current issues of school safety, to ensure that all of our schools are properly provided with SROs and safety measures in place to continue the protection of our children as they attend class everyday. Finally, I would work with my fellow board members to address our current teacher shortage, and work with them to develop incentives to bring new teachers into our district, as well as keep the ones who are currently serving within our schools.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

One unique life perspective that I have is that I am an adoptee. The perspective this gives me is the understanding that regardless of circumstance, every child’s life matters, and there is no telling what they can grow up to accomplish if only given the chance to succeed. I believe our public school system has a unique position to assist our children in this. I also spent a lot of time in my earlier years traveling the world doing missionary work. Over this time, I met countless people from all background and walks of life. My pastor once referred to me as a “cultural chameleon.” I have the ability to place myself in other people’s shoes, and see the world through their eyes. I understand that our community members who send their children to public schools have their own individual thoughts, opinions and ideas that deserve a seat at the table that makes policy and decisions that ultimately affect the education of our future generations.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

I highly respect the school board’s decision recently that has chosen to enhance our school security policy. They have reached out to our local law enforcement to ensure that our schools are provided with adequately trained professionals who can serve and protect the most vulnerable and important members of our community. I respect the decisions that our board has made regarding this issue, and I look forward to working with them to enhance and expand our safety policies within the schools.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

I believe first and foremost, that the board should listen to, acknowledge, and attempt to understand the legitimate concerns that are coming from our community members regarding this issue. I have seen firsthand the materials in question, and they have no place within our libraries or classrooms. When a board feels the need to censor/mute from the internet parents who are simply reading the words of the materials that are currently in our school libraries, it brings up the obvious understanding that if it’s not okay to read in a public forum, then it’s not okay to be accessed by children in the schools.

Renard Green Provided

Renard Green

Age : 63

Occupation : Retired from sales

Education : B.S. in Business Administration

Political or civic experience : Community involvement

Campaign website : https://jrenardgreen.com/

Why are you running for the school board?

I love this district. My family and I moved here 33 years ago because of the excellent schools. This district afforded my son and daughters a great educational experience, and I would like that experience to be replicated for generations to come. I want to help drive the legacy of this great school district.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

1. Keeping great teachers in the district. 2. Ensuring that each school in the district receives the attention and resources they need.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I bring the perspective of a parent that has three children that went through the district: one with a disability, one that performed well in their academics, and one who needed more academic support to be successful. As a parent, I had to encourage each child differently to achieve their own goals, and this perspective is helpful when serving the many different needs and attributes of our students in this district. I am a voice from outside of the arena of education, bringing a valuable perspective to the conversations in formulating school policies and decisions.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

The district does a great job of recruiting and hiring great teachers. I want to continue that. It’s important that we take care of and meet the needs of our teachers within the district to retain these great teachers, and enhance our students’ learning experiences.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

Controversies are not uncommon in learning spaces, but they are challenging. We, on the school board, don’t have all the answers. So it’s imperative that we listen to the perspectives and insights of our teachers, parents, students, educators, and other professionals. As district leaders, listening to these perspectives and utilizing our resources will help us determine the best ways to teach, challenge, and support our students.

Scott Herring Provided

Scott Herring

Age : 49

Occupation : Professor at the University of South Carolina

Education : Bachelor of Music Education, East Carolina University; MM in Music Performance, Northwestern University; Doctor of Music, Northwestern University.

Political or civic experience : None

Campaign website : www.votescottherring.com

Why are you running for the school board?

My decision to run for the Lexington-Richland District 5 Board of Trustees stems from a desire to advocate for students and teachers. The board should intentionally hold the interests of students and teachers as the top priority that drives their decisions on policies and resource distribution. I will be a board member who relies on data, not personal opinion, to inform policy decisions. When a school board uses these strategies, it has the most potential for affecting positive change, or continuing successful ideas and programs already in place.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

District 5 is not collectively supporting, respecting, or sufficiently paying teachers. I will seek out and implement improvements to our hiring and vetting processes, as well as creative solutions to provide resources and help support and empower our teachers. I will advocate that teachers not be burdened with mandates, initiatives or paperwork that adds to their workload without removing other tasks that may not impact instructional decisions. As a District 5 school board member, I will work every day to improve the equity of resources in our public schools. I believe that we should do what is needed to help every student in District Five schools have access to resources, facilities, and teachers striving for excellence. I will be a School Board member who works to provide more access to resources to address mental health needs, which I believe will have a positive impact on student learning and achievement.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I have been in public education at the university level for 24 years and more than half of my students have majored in Music Education. My undergraduate degree is in K-12 Music Education, I was a North Carolina Teaching Fellow at East Carolina University, I am married to a 26-year veteran teacher (6 years in Lexington-Richland District 5), and have two children, Sam (16) and Ella (7) who are current students in the Irmo cluster. As a result, I am incredibly invested in our school district. I want my children to have the best public education that can be provided to them. In addition, I depend on our local school districts to send highly skilled students into my program at the University of South Carolina. When faced with issues or board decisions, I will have the distinct ability to view those issues through my eyes as an educator, through the eyes of a current public school teacher, and through the eyes of students.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

The school district currently has early childhood education (4K) in a number of the elementary schools. Studies have shown that getting students into school earlier translates into higher academic achievement. In addition, there are correlations between low literacy and incarceration. Many student issues could be caught at an earlier age if more students were enrolled in these early childhood programs. One hurdle that many families face is paying for the existing 4K programs in place. Often, the students who need these services the most may not be able to afford the costs of attending 4K classes. The district needs to work to find ways to make these programs affordable to all students in District 5. In addition, Richland District One is now piloting 3K classes in an effort to start students’ education even earlier. District 5 should not lag behind other Midlands school districts when it comes to early childhood education. Investment into 3K classes and efforts to make more 4K classes accessible to students and parents would have dramatic effects on student achievement.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

The Board of Trustees must first know and understand the standards set forth by the S.C. Department of Education for any given content area. If the standards are being taught, then there is no controversy to which to respond. The Board of Trustees should only respond when and if situations arise in which the SC standards are not being taught, or if what is being taught is not included in the standards.

Lexington-Richland 5 School Board Vice Chairman Ken Loveless Lexington-Richland 5 School District

Ken Loveless

Age : 69

Occupation : Commercial/Industrial Building Contractor

Education : BS Clemson Building Construction, USC MBA

Political or civic experience : I have been active in our D-5 school community since 2008 and philanthropy in the Irmo-Chapin area before that. I was the very first recipient of the Greater Chapin Community Foundation’s Loretta Slice Philanthropist of the Year Award and was elected to D5 School Board in 2018.

Campaign website : www.lovelessford5.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I initially ran for the board to give something back to the children of the community that I love. The district has been plagued with construction related shortcomings for years and I believe that I have the expertise to lead us in that regard. It is obvious that the board through the years has not allocated enough resources to improving facilities. During my first term, our board increased the maintenance budget. But, COVID for two years pulled our attention and budgets elsewhere. I would now like a chance to continue to focus on putting money back in the classroom where it belongs. The prospect of good jobs is the fabric of a vibrant community. Workforce development is the key. I have been involved for over 30 years. My wife, Jondy, a former board member herself, was on the ground floor planning the Center for Advanced Technical Studies. Employer based shared education costs beats student loan debt. I would now like a chance to help provide student internships for those jobs.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

The first priority is teacher/staff retention and job enrichment. Our superintendent and his staff have a 99+% fill rate this year! It is due to dedication and diligence of the staff and our board finding ways to reward and motivate. Two large bonuses for going over and above during COVID, extended health benefits when federal benefits expired, increased mental health workers and lessening the time period to receive professional help once identified are just a few examples. Our board has found a way to lessen new teachers’ student debt financial burden by $1,500.00 per year. We just approved to hire experts in professional development and for the first time in over 20 years commissioned a district-wide salary study. Once the salary study is received we will hopefully act to revamp salaries to align them with others. We also need to reward veteran teachers seeking post 4-year degrees. Priority 2 is outlined in the “Why are you running” question above.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I bring the perspective of someone who has made a payroll for over 35 years and knows risk vs. reward, return on investment and the relative value of things. But I also understand that investment today is the key to tomorrow’s successes. The balance between spending the public’s money which is not mine as if it were and yet keeping a keen eye toward finding chances to excel is key. Similarly, I have not and will neither accept a salary, benefits nor reimbursement for expenses for serving on the board. And I have not and will not accept contributions toward my election. I am my own man.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

Our board implemented less than two years ago Board Committees of the Whole which meet under FOIA public meetings requirements. There are three committees made up of only school board members: Procurement, Facilities and Policy. They are not standing committees but rather committees that can be called upon to discuss topics in the general discipline. We discuss relevant topics with the superintendent and members of his team as he selects. There are no votes taken in these meetings. Agendas are set by the chair and minutes are kept by committee members to lessen the burden on administrative staff. Decisions upon which school boards are called upon to vote are often complex matters. It isn’t wise to let those decisions rest upon the receipt of a board packet on a Thursday and having to vote on something not well understood on Monday. Likewise, executive sessions are always hurried with little time to discuss and see all sides of an issue. Unintended consequences abound. These committee meetings are a good idea. The practice should be continued and enhanced to include live streaming and recording every meeting which was not initially the case to keep costs down and burden off administrative staff.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

Our board has reviewed and made changes to a myriad of district policies over the past eighteen months. The process starting in the policy committee and continues. Most of the revamped policies had not been reviewed since 2006! Several which we combined and enhanced are board policies KEC “Public Concerns and Complaints About Instructional Resources” and IJL “Library/Media Center Materials Selection and Adoption”. We brought them in compliance with the S.C. Department of Education model policies. The process of parent complaint has been streamlined from the old policies. Yet not one complaint to review the status of materials has been received to date.

Mike Satterfield Provided

Mike Satterfield

Age : 68

Occupation : Retired educator

Education : Masters +30

Political or civic experience : None

Campaign website : www.votemikesatterfield.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I am running for a seat on the school board because I am concerned with a number of issues plaguing our district. A level of dysfunction has infiltrated the board. Several lawsuits have been filed against former superintendents, former board members, and community members, including a teacher’s family. The ramifications of these negative actions directly affect teacher recruitment and retention, staff morale, and academic programs.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Three of the most pressing matters are teacher recruitment and retention, academic performance, and school safety. Still there are many other issues that should be addressed. A major bond referendum is being proposed. Many in the community are worried about bullying and other discipline issues. And we must not forget that board meetings and politics are interfering with productive management of all of these problems.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

Having worked in District 5 for 33 years in numerous roles, from teaching to coaching to assistant principal and principal to placement chair for special education. In addition to serving on several district committees, I’ve been in attendance at numerous conferences dealing with educational trends and issues, and I’ve had success implementing numerous programs and changes in schools that have benefited both teachers and students. Needless to say, I am familiar with many aspects of education.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

Despite our past successes with teacher recruitment, many of our public schools currently have unfilled teaching positions, especially those in critical needs areas. At one point in time, we were the district others strove to be. Our academics, fine arts, and athletic programs were the best in the state, and we frequently enjoyed national recognition. A major component of that was our compensation of teachers and staff. We have to pay teachers what they are worth. We cannot simply tell them they are important; we need to show them that they are appreciated.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

Parents should know that the subjects taught in schools have not changed much in many years. Methods and practices may evolve, but the divisive nonsense we have been hearing politicians use in recent months and years is just that: nonsense. Teachers are required to follow universally-accepted standards. Curriculum changes must be reviewed and approved. Teachers cannot just arbitrarily teach some concept they feel is important. The narrative saying otherwise is just political fodder designed to scare parents and win elections. I urge anyone who has concerns to do the research.

Richland County seats

Nikki Gardner Provided

Nikki Gardner

Age : 48

Occupation : Allstate insurance agent

Education : BS in Zoology from BYU 1998

Political or civic experience : 4-year term as trustee of School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties (secretary for two years)

Why are you running for the school board?

I would like to continue the work I started when I was elected four years ago. Our board is hard at work updating board and school policies, updating procurement practices, recruiting teachers, working on student discipline, building and maintaining facilities, and supporting our new superintendent, Dr. Akil Ross, and his new initiatives.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

1) We have to address the need to redistrict and update current facilities with the shift in population. 2) I will continue my work on the policy committee updating and adding new policies to make sure the district is moving in the right direction and in compliance with state and local laws. 3) One aspect of recruiting and retaining the best teachers involves the need for our district to address student discipline and student achievement. I will continue to advocate for and support Dr. Ross’ initiatives in these areas.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

As a parent of four District 5 students (two current and two alums) I am able to see the academic and internal side of the issues in our schools. Previous to being on the board, I worked with many parents and teachers in PTO, SIC, and booster clubs in 7 different schools and have appreciated their fellowship and knowledge as a fellow parent and school advocate. School board members rarely get to see the true inner workings of the academics, classrooms, and perspectives of the students unless they have direct knowledge as I have.

What current practice policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

I love that our school district has the absolute best of the best teachers in the state! I would love to continue this reputation by keeping class sizes low, working on student discipline, and offering incentives like bonuses and tuition reimbursement. I will continue to advocate for higher salaries with the state legislators as they make the budget.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

One of any school board’s main objectives is to implement policy and maintain compliance to policy. As a board, we listen to the students, the parents, the teachers, and to the community for guidance on the direction of our school district including whether controversial topics should be taught in school. My personal belief is that our schools should stick to the basic curriculum of math, reading, writing, science, and history and allow students to form their own opinions about controversial matters from their families and their surrounding circle of influence. The reason we have small school districts in S.C. is to allow for local control of schools and the voters of our school district will be able to decide by vote if they want these controversial topics allowed in our schools by their choice in candidate. I believe that a majority of the voters in this district want to keep these controversies out of our schools and I will continue to update our policies and advocate in our state for the right to keep it that way.

Tifani Moore Provided

Tifani Moore

Age : 41

Occupation : Development director

Education : Masters

Political or civic experience : Current Board of Trustee for Lex Rich 5

Campaign website : tifanimoore.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I am the mother of three children who attend LR5 schools and the wife of a teacher. I believe it is my responsibility as a parent to teach my children the importance of servant leadership, initiative and involvement, instead of just complaining about the issues at hand I want to help solve them. It is important for our stakeholders to feel that they all have a voice on the board, one that speaks for all neighborhoods and schools in our district.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

1) Mental Health: There are a lot of issues that are surrounding our schools and districts, not only here in Lex Rich 5 but nationwide. One of my most concerning issues at the moment is mental health and substance misuse. Currently 1 in 6 youth are diagnosed with depression or anxiety and statistics show that 56.2% of 12-17 year-olds in South Carolina were unable to receive the proper treatment last year. I would like to see our district focus on delivering help to students and staff in a non-stigmatizing way, including prevention and early intervention. 2) Teacher Support: School board members serve a critical role in both establishing and communicating public support for teachers that is undoubtedly related to not only recruiting new teachers into the profession, but also keeping great teachers in the classroom. Establishing the long-term conditions for success in our schools, and thus our community, means listening to and supporting teachers so they can best support our children.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I am a mother of three in this district as well as wife of a teacher therefore I know firsthand what is happening in our classrooms and in our buildings. In addition I have volunteered in this district for many years. I think in order to know what the pulse is within your district you need to know how people are truly feeling and what improvements are needed from the bottom to the top.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

LR5 has maintained a very productive relationship with area universities that has resulted in a strong pipeline of educators entering our schools. Much of the desire to work in the district is a result of ongoing efforts to build teacher professional development, both pre-service and in-service, into the life of our schools. The teacher shortage though, both within our state and beyond, is largely the result of teachers leaving the profession prior to retirement. We have to ensure that new teachers engage in mentoring programs that are proven to support them in staying in the classroom. We have to provide opportunities for teachers to engage in leadership without leaving the classroom, and we have to ensure that we, as a community and a school board, do all we can to support our teachers, and recognize them as the professionals they are, so that our children are served well.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

I feel like this is a very broad question that has many layers of complexity to it. I’m not clear on what controversial subject materials you are referring to but I will say, the district should be open to hearing any issues from a parent if the parent has followed the steps needed to make sure such issues and concerns are resolved.

Kevin Scully Provided

Kevin Scully

Age : 48

Occupation : Energy programs specialist, USDA

Education : BS in economics from Clemson University

Political or civic experience : Federal employee since 2008; SIC Vice-Chair-CrossRoads Intermediate School; SIC Chair and vice-chair-River Springs Elementary School

Campaign website : www.ScullyforSchoolBoard.com

Why are you running for the school board?

Like many of you, I am concerned that the priorities of our current board members are not aligned with the needs of our community and school district. The board appears more concerned with conducting witch-hunts and settling personal vendettas than with focusing on the future. We cannot focus on the challenges of tomorrow when we’re still fighting the battles of yesterday. I am running for the board to return District 5 to a level of educational excellence that I experienced when I attended Irmo High School. Test scores have fallen over the last two years and our district is losing teachers at an alarming rate. We need new leaders who are focused on the future, not the past, and who are committed to securing the resources to attract and retain the highest quality educators and providing safe and secure learning and teaching environments in our schools.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

1. Teacher recruitment, development and retention. 2. School safety. 3. Enacting policies and allocating resources to ensure fair and equitable opportunities for all students.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I am a product of District 5, as I attended and graduated from Irmo High School and I have helped raise five children (four graduates and one current student) in our district. Furthermore, I am married to a teacher in our district which has provided me a front-row seat in observing not only the commitment, love and dedication our teachers have for our students and district, but also their concerns, worries and anxieties about what is happening to our district. In my work for the federal government over the last 15 years, I have gained valuable insight and experience in working on very large capital projects, similar to, and often exceeding, the scope of any project required for a school district. In addition, I have seen and experienced first-hand the importance of establishing a respectful and productive relationship between elected officials and career public employees.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

I would preserve the practice of teaching to state standards to maintain consistency on what is taught in our schools. Further, the district should enhance communication with parents and families to help keep them informed throughout the year on the current instructional topics. Additionally, I would protect the First Amendment rights of all employees, without fear of retribution by the board or administration. Teachers and staff have a right to express their opinions as does any citizen in our community. I would protect teachers from outrageous and seemingly retaliatory actions of school board members who want to visit classrooms of teachers who speak out against decisions of the school board or administration in public participation, on social media, and elsewhere. I would enhance the board policy about school board members visiting schools by limiting their visits to events where all board members are invited, such as school plays, awards programs, athletic events and more. Board members are not trained to evaluate teachers in the classroom and should rely upon the professional judgment and recommendations of qualified district staff and administrators for teacher observations. Individual visits by a school board member to a school interrupts the academic focus of school administrators, teachers, and students, thus are an unnecessary interruption.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

School board members should never engage in political debates about instruction, especially those that are divisive and controversial. Board Policy IG, ‘Curriculum Development, Adoption and Review,’ clearly states that the administration, with the assistance of appropriate staff, [is] to implement a curriculum aligned with state content standards and are based on research, experimentation and critical analysis. When a member of the public contacts a board member about a curriculum concern, the board member should always refer the parent to the superintendent, who is responsible for all administrative duties, including instruction.

Kimberly Snipes Provided

Kimberly Snipes

Age : 38

Occupation : Diversity and membership services manager

Education : Master’s

Political or civic experience : Human Affairs Commissioner and Student Improvement Council

Campaign website : snipesforschoolboard.com

Why are you running for the school board?

Lexington-Richland School District 5 families need leaders to represent their children, who will fight for all students, and who will make decisions that are in the best interest of all our children, parents, teachers, and the entire school district community. I have a long-term stake in the future success of the district because I have two children currently in school in our district and two others who will eventually join them. We are losing educators at an alarming rate and if there’s an opportunity for me to serve and advocate on their behalf, then it’s something that I must do. My approach to my school board position will seek to bring professionalism in my behavior, ethics in my decision-making process, and transparency in my communication with my colleagues and constituents.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

First is career readiness. There are many paths students may take after graduation: some will go into the trades, some the armed services, some will start a job, and some college. I’d like to work with the district stakeholders to determine how we could improve the processes and procedures to make sure each student is successful. Unfortunately, school safety is a priority given the recent national concerns with school shootings. It’s up to all of the stakeholders to work together to prevent gun violence. This requires continued improvement in safety plans, mental health and substance use disorder services in the district for both students as well as teachers and staff. I’m also focused on teacher retention. Teachers must be given support for student discipline problems, working conditions must be improved, they need adequate salaries, and paid parental leave. It’s important to me that I continue to speak with educators about their needs.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I take pride in my ability to work with people of different backgrounds due to the variety of work skills and community involvement I’ve experienced. As the diversity coordinator with the South Carolina Bar, I get a new president each fiscal year, which is a challenge as they all have different personalities and leadership styles. The plus side is now I’m more equipped to work with others from various backgrounds and can work through implementing plans, processes and events with differing opinions. I’m passionate about our schools and show that commitment by serving on the Student Improvement Council at Dutch Fork Elementary School and as president of the PTO of Dutch Fork Elementary School. As a diverse board member, I will help see different perspectives when making decisions that impact all our students. That is an area that we can grow in and that’s important because our students make up a diverse group of people and ideals.

What current practice policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

The facilities committee is working on continued safety measures such as the addition of metal detectors and staffing all schools with SRO officers. Currently, we are unable to fill all the SRO positions through Lexington County, but I’m thankful they were able to contract a security service in the interim so that all schools have coverage. I’m committed to continuing to build the safety measures of the schools to ensure we have a strong system in place.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects of materials taught in schools?

As a parent, I know there are certain things I don’t want my kids reading at a certain age. Should I find myself in disagreement with certain material, I would follow the protocol and procedures to get the material reviewed. As a parent and school board trustee candidate, I think we need to be careful to understand which materials and topics are present in our schools and that current protocols are set up to help discern this during the review process. As a board member, I would encourage other parents to do the same, if they have a concern. We do need to understand and respect that students will have different interests and parents will have varying thoughts on what’s appropriate. As parents, we must discuss with our children what we are okay with them viewing. As a board member we should review the complaints and reading material once the protocol has been followed and the complaints have been made, follow up with our decision and explain why the decision was made. That’s important so everyone knows that they were heard, and their thoughts were taken seriously.