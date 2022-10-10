Read full article on original website
Related
Roger Stone Threw a Fit After Not Getting Pardon, Called Ivanka ‘Abortionist Bitch’
After Roger Stone wasn’t granted a post-Jan. 6 pardon, he grew so upset that he suggested fighting Jared Kushner, the man tapped as the point person for handling 11th-hour Trump pardons.In new exclusive footage obtained by The Daily Beast, a yet-to-be-released documentary captured Stone’s meltdown after learning on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day that he wouldn’t be granted a second coveted legal protection, this time to shield from any Jan 6 legal fallout. (Trump issued a pardon to Stone in December 2020.)“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very...
FOX 28 Spokane
Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and her GOP challenger are set to face off in the first debate of their closely watched race to represent Virginia’s coastal 2nd Congressional District. The swing-district race between Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans is among the most competitive in this year’s midterms and will help determine whether Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. House. Organizers say the two Navy veterans will debate a range of issues important to the region on Wednesday, including infrastructure and military affairs. A former Republican lawmaker will be moderating.
Was Stacey Abrams' 2018 election stolen? Voters in Georgia refuse to give up on debunked claim
Voters in South Fulton, Georgia, largely supported Stacey Abrams' claim that the 2018 gubernatorial election was stolen from her, though they were non-committal.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sen. Johnson, Barnes get personal in final Wisconsin debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes have gotten personal in their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. The debate Thursday came a day after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mexico says U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. officials have told Mexico that the United States will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions.’
Comments / 0