FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man says water, not gas, came out of Virginia 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from a 7-Eleven in Virginia after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
Columbus Day Storm: 60 years ago, a look back at the storm all others are measured against
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbus Day Storm has gone down in history as the single most devastating storm to strike Oregon in the 20th century. Now 60 years after the storm, KATU News dug into our archives for footage from that fateful day. Oct. 12, 1962, started like any...
DeSantis responds to Cruz getting life in prison for Parkland massacre
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday responded to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.
Republican candidate Christine Drazan visits Monroe, Oregon
Gubernatorial candidates making their way around the state, looking to shore up votes as we approach the final weeks before voters decide who will replace Kate Brown. While the race for Oregon Governor remains tight between the democratic and republican candidates. Christine Drazan paid a visit to Monroe, Oregon Thursday...
Number of non-binary students in Maryland district soars by 582%, data shows
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (TND) — The largest public school system in Maryland saw a 582% increase in the number of students identifying as non-binary over two years, according to a snapshot of data shared by a district official. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) provides an intake form to students...
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
Timbers, Thorns CEO Merritt Paulson steps down following report of abuse in women's soccer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC announced Tuesday that he would step down as CEO of the teams following an NWSL investigation that found systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct across women's soccer, including in the Rose City. Along with the announcement, Merritt...
OSAA says high school athletes can now profit from name, image and likeness
Big news coming from the OSAA - effective immediately, high school student-athletes in the state of Oregon can now profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). This comes after the OSAA delegate assembly voted Monday to approve a proposal from the executive board regarding NIL. Oregon joins some...
