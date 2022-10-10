ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

DeSantis responds to Cruz getting life in prison for Parkland massacre

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday responded to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.
Republican candidate Christine Drazan visits Monroe, Oregon

Gubernatorial candidates making their way around the state, looking to shore up votes as we approach the final weeks before voters decide who will replace Kate Brown. While the race for Oregon Governor remains tight between the democratic and republican candidates. Christine Drazan paid a visit to Monroe, Oregon Thursday...
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
