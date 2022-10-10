ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

2022 largest single-day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 2 days ago
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull

High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
NEWTON, NC
Taylorsville Times

Middle school youth dies after motorcycle crash

A young teenager has died following a motorcycle crash on a secondary road southwest of Taylorsville. On Sunday, October 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a critical injury collision in Alexander County on Barrett Mountain Road. A dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south on Barrett Mountain Road, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck, said Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Bobcat Company Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Statesville, N.C.

STATESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006208/en/ $70 million investment makes Statesville the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will create up to 250 additional jobs (Photo: Business Wire)
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Tragic: 13-year-old killed in Alexander County dirt bike accident

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old tragically died following a dirt bike accident in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Apple Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15

The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky. The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
places.travel

A Brew-Filled Weekend in Boone, NC: 3 Days of Fun and Adventures

Picture a starry night, a roaring fire, and a glass of one of the best beers you’ve ever tasted in hand. No, this isn’t a scene from your favorite movie. This is what you can expect when you come to Boone for a long weekend of fun experiences and exciting adventures!
BOONE, NC
WBTV

13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash

TAYLORSVILLE N.C. (WBTV) - The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that killed a teenager in Alexander County. Deputies responded to the crash on Barrett Mountain Road around 4:05 pm on Oct. 9, where a dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

