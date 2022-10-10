2022 largest single-day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year

Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
wataugaonline.com
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
my40.tv
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
thecentersquare.com
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
Speed appears to be a factor in deadly head-on crash, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 42-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash in Lincolnton, police said. The driver of a 2020 Mustang GT was going east on East Main Street when he crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Michael Hickory, of Lincolnton, who...
Taylorsville Times
Middle school youth dies after motorcycle crash
A young teenager has died following a motorcycle crash on a secondary road southwest of Taylorsville. On Sunday, October 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a critical injury collision in Alexander County on Barrett Mountain Road. A dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south on Barrett Mountain Road, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck, said Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
$30M estate with Grandfather Mountain views most expensive home for sale in NC
LINVILLE, N.C. — The most expensive home for sale in North Carolina is a breathtaking mansion in the Blue Ridge mountains. Nicknamed the Lazy Bear Lodge, the 10,065 square feet home is $29,750,000 and sits on 5.86 acres of ridgetop. WCNC Charlotte reports it's the most expensive home listed in the Carolinas.
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Bobcat Company Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Statesville, N.C.
STATESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006208/en/ $70 million investment makes Statesville the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will create up to 250 additional jobs (Photo: Business Wire)
qcnews.com
Taylorsville Times
Apple Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15
The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky. The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.
You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
places.travel
A Brew-Filled Weekend in Boone, NC: 3 Days of Fun and Adventures
Picture a starry night, a roaring fire, and a glass of one of the best beers you’ve ever tasted in hand. No, this isn’t a scene from your favorite movie. This is what you can expect when you come to Boone for a long weekend of fun experiences and exciting adventures!
This North Carolina Restaurant Was Voted Best For Dates & It Feels Like Visiting Europe
A spot in Blowing Rock, NC was named the best restaurant for date nights in the country, according to Tripadvisor. Dining in the installations feels like escaping to Europe without needing a passport. The Restaurant At Gideon Ridge opened its doors in 2000 and is located inside a 1939 building...
WBTV
qcnews.com
Statesville man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
