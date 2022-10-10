ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop 1-0 match to Boise State

FRESNO, Calif. – Beginning its final homestand of the season, Fresno State was unable to capitalize, falling 1-0 to Boise State on Thursday night at Bulldog Soccer Stadium. It was the second straight 1-0 defeat for the Bulldogs. How It Happened. Fresno State got the match's first opportunity in...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs to head to Bay Area for Bronco Invite

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State cross country teams will compete in their final tune-up for the Mountain West Championships (Oct. 28) on Saturday when they head up to the Bay Area to run in the annual Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale. A frequent stop for the Bulldogs, 13 of the program's top times have come at Baylands Regional Park.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

No. 9 Bulldogs host No. 5 Auburn

FRESNO, Calif. - The No. 9 Fresno State equestrian team hosts No. 5 Auburn at the Student Horse Center on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. Saturday's meet marks the second SEC opponent that Fresno State (Big 12) has competed against this season. Parking and admission are free of charge. No....
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs stumble in five-set battle with Rams

FRESNO, Calif. - A hard-fought, back-and-forth five-set battle saw the Fresno State volleyball team fall to Colorado State at the Save Mart Center on Thursday evening. Fresno State (6-13, 0-7 MW) earned wins in the first and third set, but stumbled in the second, fourth and fifth sets to fall to Colorado State (13-5, 6-1 MW).
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Fresno State, Fanatics partner on NIL Custom Apparel

FRESNO, Calif. – As an industry leader in preparing and equipping Bulldog student-athletes for Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, Fresno State Athletics is now adding an additional partnership to its robust and comprehensive NIL offerings via the Fanatics Athlete Customization Program, featuring name and number apparel. Fans are now...
FRESNO, CA
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness

The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KGET

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County

Editor’s note: Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have clarified that the distance rappelled was more than 400 feet. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KOAT 7

Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25

Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
SANTA FE, NM

