Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop 1-0 match to Boise State
FRESNO, Calif. – Beginning its final homestand of the season, Fresno State was unable to capitalize, falling 1-0 to Boise State on Thursday night at Bulldog Soccer Stadium. It was the second straight 1-0 defeat for the Bulldogs. How It Happened. Fresno State got the match's first opportunity in...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs to head to Bay Area for Bronco Invite
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State cross country teams will compete in their final tune-up for the Mountain West Championships (Oct. 28) on Saturday when they head up to the Bay Area to run in the annual Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale. A frequent stop for the Bulldogs, 13 of the program's top times have come at Baylands Regional Park.
gobulldogs.com
No. 9 Bulldogs host No. 5 Auburn
FRESNO, Calif. - The No. 9 Fresno State equestrian team hosts No. 5 Auburn at the Student Horse Center on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. Saturday's meet marks the second SEC opponent that Fresno State (Big 12) has competed against this season. Parking and admission are free of charge. No....
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs stumble in five-set battle with Rams
FRESNO, Calif. - A hard-fought, back-and-forth five-set battle saw the Fresno State volleyball team fall to Colorado State at the Save Mart Center on Thursday evening. Fresno State (6-13, 0-7 MW) earned wins in the first and third set, but stumbled in the second, fourth and fifth sets to fall to Colorado State (13-5, 6-1 MW).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gobulldogs.com
Fresno State, Fanatics partner on NIL Custom Apparel
FRESNO, Calif. – As an industry leader in preparing and equipping Bulldog student-athletes for Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, Fresno State Athletics is now adding an additional partnership to its robust and comprehensive NIL offerings via the Fanatics Athlete Customization Program, featuring name and number apparel. Fans are now...
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder...
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
KOAT 7
BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness
The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
Editor’s note: Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have clarified that the distance rappelled was more than 400 feet. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police […]
KOAT 7
Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25
Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused […]
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
Comments / 0