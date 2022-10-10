ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Frankenmuth school board to fill 4 seats from pool of 12 candidates

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- With the terms of four Frankenmuth school board members set to expire at the end of the year, only two of those incumbents are running for re-election. Current board trustees Estella Grablick and Colin Maurer, board treasurer Travis Dafoe, and board secretary Amy McAvoy are all gearing up for the end of their term, but only Dafoe and Maurer have registered with the Saginaw County Clerk’s office to make a run at returning.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
1470 WFNT

Remembering The Grand Opening Of AutoWorld

July 1984 was a monumental moment in Flint history! AutoWorld was opened to the public for the first time. You could see a real, working V-8 engine, walk "Saginaw Street" and buy things from shops. You'd even here from the "ghost" of Flint's Founder fur trader Jacob Smith. Getting to...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Five candidates seek four seats on Saginaw City Council in November election

SAGINAW, MI — Four incumbents and one newcomer will chase four openings on the 9-member, nonpartisan Saginaw City Council during next month’s election. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls, council members Bill Ostash and Autumn Scherzer, and resident Priscilla Garcia will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot. The four victors will serve 4-year seats.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
SANFORD, MI
The Saginaw News

Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training

FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
BAY COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Inventions Made In Flint, MI And Not Auto-Related

Since Flint has a rich and storied Auto-Industry history, mostly centered around General Motors, have you ever wondered if anything else was invented or manufactured here? Turns out, our industrious past is rich with inventions & patents -- mostly from one guy!. Introducing, Lloyd Copeman, a former resident and inventor...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint awarded new federal grant to fight crime

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits. “I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint,...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case

A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch

BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Two newcomers vying for 4th District seat on Bay County Board of Commissioners

BAY CITY, MI - Two newcomers are running against each other for a chance to take a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Colleen Maillette and Republican Lance Anson are both running for the 4th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Coonan who opted to run for the 96th House Seat against Republican and incumbent Timothy Beson this November instead of running for his current seat. The 4th District covers the west side of Bay City as well as a portion of Bangor Township.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

