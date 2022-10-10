Read full article on original website
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Frankenmuth school board to fill 4 seats from pool of 12 candidates
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- With the terms of four Frankenmuth school board members set to expire at the end of the year, only two of those incumbents are running for re-election. Current board trustees Estella Grablick and Colin Maurer, board treasurer Travis Dafoe, and board secretary Amy McAvoy are all gearing up for the end of their term, but only Dafoe and Maurer have registered with the Saginaw County Clerk’s office to make a run at returning.
Remembering The Grand Opening Of AutoWorld
July 1984 was a monumental moment in Flint history! AutoWorld was opened to the public for the first time. You could see a real, working V-8 engine, walk "Saginaw Street" and buy things from shops. You'd even here from the "ghost" of Flint's Founder fur trader Jacob Smith. Getting to...
Shiawassee County sheriff faces farmer in state House bid
PERRY, MI — Voters next month will decide between Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat. BeGole, a Republican from Perry, and Zacharda, a Democrat, will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot for District 71 seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Five candidates seek four seats on Saginaw City Council in November election
SAGINAW, MI — Four incumbents and one newcomer will chase four openings on the 9-member, nonpartisan Saginaw City Council during next month’s election. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls, council members Bill Ostash and Autumn Scherzer, and resident Priscilla Garcia will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot. The four victors will serve 4-year seats.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says 'mistakes were made' in Flint Water Crisis
Months after charges were thrown out against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder for his alleged role in the Flint Water Crisis, he says it’s time to focus on water issues not only in Flint, but across the state and country.
Inventions Made In Flint, MI And Not Auto-Related
Since Flint has a rich and storied Auto-Industry history, mostly centered around General Motors, have you ever wondered if anything else was invented or manufactured here? Turns out, our industrious past is rich with inventions & patents -- mostly from one guy!. Introducing, Lloyd Copeman, a former resident and inventor...
Flint awarded new federal grant to fight crime
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits. “I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint,...
Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case
A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
No confidence in MSU Board of Trustees, says faculty in 55-4 vote
EAST LANSING, MI - The tension over Title IX investigations between the academic wing of Michigan State University and its Board of Trustees grew tighter Tuesday with the Faculty Senate voting no confidence in the board. The trustees, which hired outside law firms to investigate the forced resignation of former...
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
See 40 photos from 2022 Genesee County Cross County Championships
MT. MORRIS, MI — Flushing won the boys race with 135 points and Goodrich won the girls race with 53 in the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at Cummings Center in Mt. Morris. Kyle Eberhard of Linden was the individual winner in 15:47.67 and Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was...
Two newcomers vying for 4th District seat on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Two newcomers are running against each other for a chance to take a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Colleen Maillette and Republican Lance Anson are both running for the 4th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Coonan who opted to run for the 96th House Seat against Republican and incumbent Timothy Beson this November instead of running for his current seat. The 4th District covers the west side of Bay City as well as a portion of Bangor Township.
