Week 8 Preview: PAC teams face critical week for postseason aspirations
Some weeks a marquee matchup jumps off the schedule and fills this spot at the top of the preview. Week 8 isn’t such a moment, but chances are when we look back at the end of the season this will be one of the critical weeks in determining the postseason fates of local high school football squads.
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 13): Primwhere connection lifts Pennridge
Pennridge 2, CB East 1: Hannah Primwhere headed home a corner kick from her sister Hailey to give the Rams an SOL Colonial win Thursday. Casey Malone scored Pennridge’s first goal while Elliot Forney gave East an early 1-0 lead. Upper Moreland 3, Springfield Montco 2: The Golden Bears...
Football Friday: Playoff chase heats up in Week 8
The push for the playoffs is down to three weeks and Ridley, Springfield, Marple Newtown, Sun Valley and Interboro are among the Delco teams looking to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Green Raiders (4-3, 3-2 Central League) are seeded 13th in Class 6A through seven weeks and have a...
Philadelphia Catholic League teams no longer block WPIAL’s path to PIAA basketball finals
The marquee matchup of state championship weekend became an all-Philadelphia Catholic League affair when Roman Catholic and Archbishop Wood met in Hershey last winter for the Class 6A boys basketball final. It was the third time in eight years that the PIAA’s big-school boys championship included two teams from District...
Mercury Roundup (Oct. 13): McGrath’s late goal gives Upper Merion field hockey win over PJP
PJP – Cate Mink, 10:54. Aubrey Beaugard, Alina Miao, Laiken Hoy and Michelle Zhai each had a goal and an assist for Methacton in the PAC Liberty Division win. Also scoring were Katie Rozinsky, Melissa Lopez, Mia Chan, Anna Rees and Bella Coppola. Kendall Ricca recorded two assists and Liz Navarrete, Mackenzie Coupe and Maddy Washburn each had one. Riley McDonald made four saves for the Warriors (5-10-2).
DLN roundup: Undefeated Unionville girls volleyball team downs Sun Valley
The Unionville High School girls volleyball team defeated Sun Valley, 3-1, Thursday, bringing their record to 15-0. The Longhorns, who posted scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-15, were led by Olivia Harper (41 assists), Brianna Miller (17 kills), Maddy Lowe (19 kills) and Jillian Murphy (8 kills). The win brings the team’s overall record to 15-0. Downingtown West 3, West Chester Rustin 0 >> The Whippets (10-6 overall, 8-3 Ches-Mont), who posted scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-18, were led by Camryn Tuffner (12 kills, 2 blocks), Darby Weller (9 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs), Maddie McCole (6 kills), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace), Bella Terra (11 digs), Fallon Mitchell (2 kills, 5 blocks), Melanie Bowman (20 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace) and Sarah Sherner (8 assists, 3 aces). For Rustin, junior Jane Nelson had 19 kills and 22 digs, while senior Kylie Root dished out 25 assists.
Plymouth Whitemarsh sweeps Abington to claim outright SOL American title
WHITEMARSH >> Rylie Watton and the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls volleyball seniors had been waiting a long time for their hard work to pay off. It came Thursday as the Colonials were strong from the service line and kept visiting Abington at bay throughout to sweep the visiting Galloping Ghosts 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19) to secure the outright Suburban One League American Conference championship.
Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn
FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
Avon Grove girls soccer team closes in on division title following 3-0 victory over Henderson
WEST CHESTER >> The Avon Grove girls’ soccer team kept on rolling and a little water wasn’t going to stop them. The Red Devils scored twice inside the first 20 minutes of the opening half and went on to post a 3-0 Che-Mont League National Division girls victory over West Chester Henderson in a driving rainstorm at J. Oscar Dicks Stadium on Thursday.
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend
Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
Miller scores twice, North Penn shuts out CB West for 4th straight win
TOWAMENCIN >> Needing to break a scoreless tie in the second half against Central Bucks West – and help the North Penn boys soccer team continue its late push to make the District 1-4A playoffs – Ryan Miller took initiative. “Someone had to score,” Miller said. “And should’ve...
Delco Roundup: Moore’s two goals power Cardinal O’Hara past Delco Christian
The Cardinal O’Hara girls soccer team showed why Moore was better Wednesday. Lauren Moore scored two goals in the Lions’ 3-1 nonleague victory at Delaware County Christian School. Carly Coleman netted a goal and goalkeeper Kaelynn DiEnnis made five saves for O’Hara. AnnaMarie Wisnewski had the lone...
PhillyBite
