ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
papreplive.com

Week 8 Preview: PAC teams face critical week for postseason aspirations

Some weeks a marquee matchup jumps off the schedule and fills this spot at the top of the preview. Week 8 isn’t such a moment, but chances are when we look back at the end of the season this will be one of the critical weeks in determining the postseason fates of local high school football squads.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football Friday: Playoff chase heats up in Week 8

The push for the playoffs is down to three weeks and Ridley, Springfield, Marple Newtown, Sun Valley and Interboro are among the Delco teams looking to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Green Raiders (4-3, 3-2 Central League) are seeded 13th in Class 6A through seven weeks and have a...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Norristown, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Upper Merion Township, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Boyertown, PA
Collegeville, PA
Sports
City
Collegeville, PA
City
Perkiomen Township, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Oct. 13): McGrath’s late goal gives Upper Merion field hockey win over PJP

PJP – Cate Mink, 10:54. Aubrey Beaugard, Alina Miao, Laiken Hoy and Michelle Zhai each had a goal and an assist for Methacton in the PAC Liberty Division win. Also scoring were Katie Rozinsky, Melissa Lopez, Mia Chan, Anna Rees and Bella Coppola. Kendall Ricca recorded two assists and Liz Navarrete, Mackenzie Coupe and Maddy Washburn each had one. Riley McDonald made four saves for the Warriors (5-10-2).
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

DLN roundup: Undefeated Unionville girls volleyball team downs Sun Valley

The Unionville High School girls volleyball team defeated Sun Valley, 3-1, Thursday, bringing their record to 15-0. The Longhorns, who posted scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-15, were led by Olivia Harper (41 assists), Brianna Miller (17 kills), Maddy Lowe (19 kills) and Jillian Murphy (8 kills). The win brings the team’s overall record to 15-0. Downingtown West 3, West Chester Rustin 0 >> The Whippets (10-6 overall, 8-3 Ches-Mont), who posted scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-18, were led by Camryn Tuffner (12 kills, 2 blocks), Darby Weller (9 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs), Maddie McCole (6 kills), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace), Bella Terra (11 digs), Fallon Mitchell (2 kills, 5 blocks), Melanie Bowman (20 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace) and Sarah Sherner (8 assists, 3 aces). For Rustin, junior Jane Nelson had 19 kills and 22 digs, while senior Kylie Root dished out 25 assists.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh sweeps Abington to claim outright SOL American title

WHITEMARSH >> Rylie Watton and the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls volleyball seniors had been waiting a long time for their hard work to pay off. It came Thursday as the Colonials were strong from the service line and kept visiting Abington at bay throughout to sweep the visiting Galloping Ghosts 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19) to secure the outright Suburban One League American Conference championship.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn

FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
SOUDERTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Boyle
papreplive.com

Avon Grove girls soccer team closes in on division title following 3-0 victory over Henderson

WEST CHESTER >> The Avon Grove girls’ soccer team kept on rolling and a little water wasn’t going to stop them. The Red Devils scored twice inside the first 20 minutes of the opening half and went on to post a 3-0 Che-Mont League National Division girls victory over West Chester Henderson in a driving rainstorm at J. Oscar Dicks Stadium on Thursday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend

Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
COATESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kutztown University#Recruiting#American Football#Mercury Football Review#Spring Ford
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in West Chester PA

Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)

Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy